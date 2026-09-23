7 Full-Sized SUVs That Can Get Better Than 20 MPG On The Highway

SUVs, especially the full-sized ones, are typically less fuel-efficient than sedans or wagons, but they're one of the best ways to ferry more than five people in reasonable comfort, along with a decent amount of cargo. However, a handful of full-size SUVs can deliver agreeable fuel efficiency — particularly on the highway, where the engine is usually more efficient due to more constant speeds and higher gearing. Many of these SUVs achieve this by way of modern, well-calibrated gasoline engines, while a few do it via frugal hybrid and diesel engines.

If you're shopping for a full-sized SUV in the $60,000 to $150,000 range, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Jeep, and Lincoln offer models with EPA-estimated highway mileage ratings over 20 mpg — the best of which are listed below. These SUVs all come powered by hearty six-cylinder engines, so you'll likely have more than enough grunt for quick highway overtakes. All can seat more than five, and courtesy of their upmarket positioning, they offer feature-rich, well-built interiors. Do note that for each SUV, the official manufacturer's suggested retail price is mentioned, along with the destination charge. That doesn't include fees for titles, taxes, and registration, dealer markups, or optional equipment.