7 Full-Sized SUVs That Can Get Better Than 20 MPG On The Highway
SUVs, especially the full-sized ones, are typically less fuel-efficient than sedans or wagons, but they're one of the best ways to ferry more than five people in reasonable comfort, along with a decent amount of cargo. However, a handful of full-size SUVs can deliver agreeable fuel efficiency — particularly on the highway, where the engine is usually more efficient due to more constant speeds and higher gearing. Many of these SUVs achieve this by way of modern, well-calibrated gasoline engines, while a few do it via frugal hybrid and diesel engines.
If you're shopping for a full-sized SUV in the $60,000 to $150,000 range, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Jeep, and Lincoln offer models with EPA-estimated highway mileage ratings over 20 mpg — the best of which are listed below. These SUVs all come powered by hearty six-cylinder engines, so you'll likely have more than enough grunt for quick highway overtakes. All can seat more than five, and courtesy of their upmarket positioning, they offer feature-rich, well-built interiors. Do note that for each SUV, the official manufacturer's suggested retail price is mentioned, along with the destination charge. That doesn't include fees for titles, taxes, and registration, dealer markups, or optional equipment.
Lexus LX 700h: 22 mpg
With prices ranging from $108,550 to $143,050, plus a $1,450 destination charge, the Lexus LX is the most expensive full-size SUV in this group, and it comes with a hybrid power train in the 700h variants. In fact, it's the same 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid power train as the one offered under the Toyota Sequoia's hood, albeit with a slightly more powerful 457 hp. The 10-speed automatic transmission is also carried forward from the Sequoia, but where the LX 700h differs is in drive layout — there's no RWD version on offer, only 4WD. The LX 700h's EPA-estimated highway mileage matches the 4WD Sequoia's 22-mpg figure, which is odd since the Toyota SUV is considerably larger.
The LX's interior justifies its price, because the Lexus is for buyers seeking a more luxurious, higher-quality cabin. You get a seven-seat layout with a second-row bench in all but the top-spec Ultra Luxury trim, which has just four seats, with second-row captain's chairs and no third row. Lexus outfits the LX 700h with features including a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, an 8-inch driver display, a 7-inch display for climate and vehicle functions, a head-up display, power front seats with heating, ventilation, massage, and lumbar support, a 25-speaker Mark Levinson Reference sound system, a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advance driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Ford Expedition Max: 22 to 23 mpg
The Expedition Max is the lengthened version of Ford's flagship, the Expedition, adding nearly a foot to its length and 9 inches to its wheelbase. The extension lends more luggage space behind the third row, and you get either a seven-seat or eight-seat configuration depending on the trim. The Expedition Max is powered by Ford's tried-and-true 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, outputting 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque as standard — a stronger 440 hp and 510 lb-ft version is available.
A 10-speed automatic is the only transmission on offer, but you can choose between rear-wheel drive for slightly better gas mileage or four-wheel drive to better deal with poor weather or off-road conditions. In RWD guise, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates the Expedition Max will deliver 23 mpg on the highway, while the 4WD version is rated for 22 mpg.
Prices for the Expedition Max start at $63,600 and climb to $82,695 for the range-topping King Ranch trim, plus a $2,795 destination charge. For all that moolah, you get features including a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen in the center of the dashboard, a 24-inch panoramic driver display right above it, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, three-zone climate control, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and a 10-speaker B&O sound system.
Lincoln Navigator: 22 to 23 mpg
Priced from $89,995 to $114,995, plus a $2,895 destination fee, the Lincoln Navigator lies in the premium end of the full-size SUV segment. The Navigator uses the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 seen in the Ford Expedition Max, in the higher-output 440 hp and 510 lb-ft guise. The Lincoln SUV also carries over the Expedition Max's 10-speed automatic transmission and RWD/4WD layouts. It's hardly surprising, then, that the Navigator matches the Expedition Max's 23 mpg (RWD) and 22 mpg (4WD) EPA-estimated highway mileage figures.
So how does the Navigator warrant its hefty premium over the Expedition Max? In the cabin, of course. The Navigator comes with creature comforts including a massive 4-foot display spanning across the dashboard, a 28-speaker Revel sound system, triple-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating, massaging, and ventilation, and heated second-row seats. As for seating configuration, the SUV can be had either as a seven-seater with second-row captain's chairs, or as an eight-seater with a bench for the second row. Material quality in the cabin is excellent all around, too, and befits the Navigator's price.
Toyota Sequoia: 22 to 24 mpg
The Sequoia is the largest Toyota SUV you can buy, and one of the few hybrid full-size SUVs in this price bracket. Its i-Force Max hybrid power train combines a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6, an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission, and a 1.87 kilowatt-hour (kWh) nickel-metal hydride battery pack. All of these band together to develop a combined 437 hp and 583 lb-ft, routed to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Like many of the other SUVs on this list, the Sequoia is available with either RWD or 4WD, with EPA-estimated highway mileages of 24 mpg and 22 mpg, respectively.
Inside, the Sequoia is available with seven-seat and eight-seat layouts. While it may less loaded with tech than some of its rivals, you do get goodies at various trim levels that may include a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a powered tailgate, heating and ventilation for the front seats, a 12.3-inch driver display, air suspension, second-row captain's chairs with heating and ventilation, and an ADAS suite. Prices for the Sequoia start from $65,725 and top off at $86,135, excluding a $2,195 destination charge, which falls in line with most other full-size SUVs here. Considering its relatively frugal hybrid power train and Toyota's famed dependability, the Sequoia is pretty good value for the money.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer: 23 to 24 mpg
The Grand Wagoneer sits at the pinnacle of the Jeep lineup, and at $65,000 to $101,400 (plus a $2,795 destination charge), it features the widest price range here. Despite its broad price band, the Grand Wagoneer comes powered by only one engine — the 3.0-liter Hurricane straight-6 outputting 420 hp and 468 lb-ft, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Grand Wagoneer is available with either RWD or 4WD, and carries EPA-estimated highway mileage figures of 24 mpg and 23 mpg, respectively.
In terms of features, the Grand Wagoneer is quite well-loaded and offers seating for seven occupants as standard — an eight-seat layout with a second-row bench is optionally available. The front seats offer electrical adjustment along with heating, ventilation, lumbar support and even massage functions, and features include a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.3-inch driver display, four-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. There's also a great deal of space across all three rows, as well as several storage compartments around the cabin.
BMW X7 xDrive40i: 25 mpg
Representing European luxury automakers is BMW, whose biggest current SUV, the X7, is surprisingly fuel-efficient on the highway in its standard xDrive40i guise. It's powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-6 engine paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, developing 375 hp and 398 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic gearbox funnels that grunt to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive 4WD system. The X7's 25-mpg EPA-estimated highway mileage comes close to the diesel-powered Suburban's 26-mpg figure, which is impressive considering the BMW SUV is powered purely by gasoline.
At $87,500, plus a $1,550 destination charge, the X7 xDrive40i isn't all that much pricier than many of the other full-size SUVs listed here, either. It may not be the prettiest full-size SUV, but it does offer seating for up to seven occupants (a six-seat layout with second-row captain's chairs is available), as well as goodies including a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver display, four-zone climate control, configurable ambient lighting, heating for the front seats, armrests, and steering wheel, a powered tailgate, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory, and a panoramic sunroof.
Chevrolet Suburban: 24 to 26 mpg
Diesel engines are pretty rare in the full-size SUV space — only four are currently available with a diesel engine, the Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and GMC Yukon XL. All four diesel-powered SUVs are made by GM and have the same optional 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel straight-6 developing 305 hp and 495 lb-ft, paired with a 10-speed automatic. While they're also underpinned by the same platform, we chose the Suburban because it offers more interior space than the shorter Tahoe and Yukon, and is considerably more affordable than the more premium Yukon XL, which is priced from $82,670 to $109,095 for its diesel variants.
The Suburban, on the other hand, carries a more palatable price range of $75,490 to $88,495, excluding the $2,795 destination charge, and delivers an impressive EPA-estimated 26 mpg on the highway in RWD guise, and 24 mpg in 4WD spec — the highest of any full-size SUV here. Depending on the trim you go for, this Chevy also comes with a decent array of features, including a 17.7-inch Google-based infotainment touchscreen, an 11-inch driver display, a camera-based inside rearview mirror, a 10-speaker Bose surround sound system, adaptive cruise control, three-zone climate control, eight-way powered front seats with lumbar support, a power-sliding front center console, and heated outboard second-row seats.