What Defines A Full-Size SUV?

While Car and Driver will tell you a full-size SUV is a large vehicle with three-row seating, lots of cargo space, and strong towing capabilities, there must be more to it than that. That definition could just as easily apply to certain midsize SUVs as well, especially if you consider the fairly large and spacious Chevy Traverse and its many corporate siblings. By the same token, you might argue that full-size SUVs are truck-based and feature a body-on-frame construction, which is perfectly valid until you realize the new Range Rover — a full-size luxury SUV — is a unibody. Maybe it's about the engines, then.

While the vast majority of midsize offerings on sale today don't offer a V8, exceptions like the Land Rover Defender and Hemi-powered Dodge Durangos only add to the confusion. Then Dodge furthers the midsize/full-size ambiguity by calling the Durango a full-size SUV when most publications consider it a midsize offering. So how can you properly define a modern full-size SUV?

Though Car and Driver's definition isn't entirely incorrect, it sort of lacks a little nuance. For me, the answer lies in considering its actual dimensions and price/market position, and tying those together with cargo space, seating, and towing abilities.

One thing that's common to full-size SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade is their enormous size relative to their midsize brethren. Especially if you throw in the ESV and Suburban into the mix, which are basically extended versions of the Escalade and Tahoe. These behemoths translate the size difference into more available interior volume (especially cargo), while simultaneously positioning themselves as a more expensive proposition.