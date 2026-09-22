While the top trim of every sports/muscle car usually gets the most notice, sometimes forgoing a little bit of equipment results in a very strong value and, crucially, a vehicle that's still tremendously fun to drive. The 982-generation Porsche 718 Cayman earned (and continues to earn) a ton of acclaim in GT4 and GT4 RS guise, but the significantly less-expensive Cayman GTS was/is still huge fun behind the wheel.

On the American front, various generations of the Ford Mustang Cobra and Shelby are often the stuff of dreams, far above a base-spec V6 or turbo-four — though, it must be said that the latter equipped with the High Performance Package was a very good time. But where there's a bridge (or Camaro) to gap, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 was resurrected twice to sit in the Goldilocks zone — meaning, just right — still offering substantial engine and suspension tweaks but at a more reasonable price over top trims. Ford first resurrected the Mach 1 in 2003 and then again in 2021, which gave enthusiasts (especially Millennials) one sweet-driving 'Stang.

And what a badge to continue: The original Mach 1 could've been had back in 1969 with the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet engine making 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Additionally, it got blacked out bits of bodywork, chrome accents, tweaked suspension, and nicer interior features. With hot looks and the potential to be a real ground-pounder, it was situated between a run-of-the-mill model and Shelby. Let's discuss how the revived Mach 1s followed suit.