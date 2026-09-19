Was The Original 'Eleanor' From 'Gone In 60 Seconds' A Ford Mustang Mach 1?

When the bright yellow Ford Mustang in "Gone in 60 Seconds" tore out of the International Tower parking lot in Long Beach, California, history was made. Moviegoers got a very long and action-packed car chase with awesome camera work and stunts. It lasts a whole 40 minutes, with as many as 93 police and civilian cars destroyed before it ends.

The Shelby in the remake seemingly has more enthusiast canon, but nobody would call the early '70s yellow Eleanor uncool. Well, maybe Chevy folks would. Interestingly, a lot of work went into making it screen-ready. Or, rather, them: two 1971 examples were used, one as the hero car and the other as the stunt car — the former was for most exterior shots, whereas the latter was the one that got beat to hell crashing into and jumping over other cars. They also sported 1973 grilles to look more up-to-date when the film was released in '74. Additionally, they weren't painted a factory Ford yellow color, but instead wore what the film's writer, director, producer, mechanic, stunt driver, and lead star, H.B. Halicki, dubbed "School Bus Yellow" paint. Finally, he blacked out certain portions of their bodywork to resemble Mach 1s, including the hood, but they weren't fitted with the signature Mach 1 hood scoops.

To prepare the stunt car for service, the transmission was chained down, a roll bar was thrown in, a harness mounted, and a camera was rigged in the back (for certain shots). It also had dead bolts for door locks, kill switches, armoring underneath, and a first aid kit for good measure. All said and done, it took 250 hours to prep the stunt car.