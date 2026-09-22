7 AWD Sedan Alternatives To The Toyota Camry, Whether New Or Used

Whether you have to drive on snowy streets or rain-slicked roadways, it's hard to argue against the confidence that comes from sitting behind the wheel of an all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle. But while SUVs may be the first AWD-equipped cars that come to mind, not everyone wants a box with five doors. AWD sedans like the Toyota Camry offer an alternative that often comes with a lower price tag and better fuel economy.

And yet, the Camry isn't everyone's cup of Toyota. In 2025, it was America's best-selling sedan, and it tops the list of hybrids for the first half of 2026, so some buyers may not want to follow the crowd, and dealers may not be willing to cut deals on Camrys. Whatever the reason, if you have a Camry budget in mind and a need for AWD, there are other options to consider, whether new or used. But let's first set a baseline. The least expensive 2026 Toyota Camry with AWD has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $32,285, including at $1,295 destination fee. That $32,000-ish figure will serve as a rough guideline, but not a set-in-stone amount.

With the idea of moving up or down from that target amount by a few thousand dollars, we'll highlight four new models from mainstream brands (Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5, Mazda Mazda3, and Nissan Altima) and three used premium sedans (Audi S4, Acura TLX, and BMW 330i). All information for new models covers the 2026 model year and the least expensive trim with all-wheel drive. By the way, all MSRPs mentioned here include factory destination charges. With a focus on price and four-wheel grip, we'll save conversations about fuel economy (the current-generation Camry is hybrid-only) or reliability for another time.