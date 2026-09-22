7 AWD Sedan Alternatives To The Toyota Camry, Whether New Or Used
Whether you have to drive on snowy streets or rain-slicked roadways, it's hard to argue against the confidence that comes from sitting behind the wheel of an all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle. But while SUVs may be the first AWD-equipped cars that come to mind, not everyone wants a box with five doors. AWD sedans like the Toyota Camry offer an alternative that often comes with a lower price tag and better fuel economy.
And yet, the Camry isn't everyone's cup of Toyota. In 2025, it was America's best-selling sedan, and it tops the list of hybrids for the first half of 2026, so some buyers may not want to follow the crowd, and dealers may not be willing to cut deals on Camrys. Whatever the reason, if you have a Camry budget in mind and a need for AWD, there are other options to consider, whether new or used. But let's first set a baseline. The least expensive 2026 Toyota Camry with AWD has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $32,285, including at $1,295 destination fee. That $32,000-ish figure will serve as a rough guideline, but not a set-in-stone amount.
With the idea of moving up or down from that target amount by a few thousand dollars, we'll highlight four new models from mainstream brands (Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5, Mazda Mazda3, and Nissan Altima) and three used premium sedans (Audi S4, Acura TLX, and BMW 330i). All information for new models covers the 2026 model year and the least expensive trim with all-wheel drive. By the way, all MSRPs mentioned here include factory destination charges. With a focus on price and four-wheel grip, we'll save conversations about fuel economy (the current-generation Camry is hybrid-only) or reliability for another time.
Hyundai Sonata
With domestic non-luxury brands absent from the sedan market, AWD options stay with Asian manufacturers. The Hyundai Sonata is an obvious choice and a direct Camry competitor. When equipped to spin all four corners, the mid-grade SEL Sport (the lowest trim that's available with AWD) sells for $32,445 (including $1,295 destination charge), $160 more than the Camry. Although the Sonata is available with a hybrid power train, that version only comes with front-wheel drive. With AWD, the Sonata has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 191 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic transmission manages the drivetrain.
While the Camry earns the highest overall score in Consumer Reports' 2026 sedan ratings, the Sonata still ranks above average. Hyundai also includes a five-year or 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 10 years or 100,000 miles of power train coverage (compared to three years/36,000 miles and five years/60,000 miles for Toyota). Hyundai added AWD to the Sonata's equipment list as part of the 2024 refresh, while AWD has been part of the 21st-century Camry's option list since 2020. (The AWD-outfitted Camry AllTrac was sold from 1988 through 1991.)
Kia K5
If the Sonata doesn't work as a Camry alternative, the Kia K5, which shares many mechanical bits with the Sonata, may still be a viable option. The Kia K5 falls last in Consumer Reports' ratings, but still sits in the good range. However, Kia takes a slightly different approach, offering AWD only on the mid-grade GT-Line trim. That means you can't save money with the base LXS trim or take advantage of the more-powerful GT with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 290 horsepower (both come with FWD only). The GT-Line uses the same running gear as the base Sonata (naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine making 191 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic gearbox).
Given the AWD-equipped K5's mid-tier status in the model lineup, pricing is still lower than the Sonata's at $31,335, including $1,245 destination fee. That's also about a grand cheaper than the Camry, plus the K5 GT-Line includes leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, and other goodies that would require spending more on a Camry.
Mazda Mazda3 Sedan
If you want AWD with four doors and a trunk, and you're less concerned about vehicle size, add the Mazda3 Sedan to the shopping list. Like Kia, Mazda requires buyers to step up to a higher grade to spin all four wheels. In this case, the Carbon Edition trim comes reasonably loaded with leather upholstery, a power sunroof, and many other bells and whistles compared to a base Mazda3. All this will set buyers back $31,130, including $1,315 destintation charge. That's close to the K5, but the Mazda3 has a long list of standard features.
Under the Mazda3's hood sits a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 186 horsepower and is routed through a six-speed automatic transmission. Mazda does offer a turbocharged version of the same engine, which produces up to 250 horsepower, but that requires a trim upgrade. A 0-to-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds would put the Mazda3 behind a Camry, which can hit that benchmark in 6.8 seconds, thanks to 232 combined horsepower. Nonetheless, adequate acceleration and horsepower make the Mazda3 the best car for a new driver. Among non-hybrid cars, the 2026 Mazda3 earned the highest score (a good rating) in Consumer Reports' assessment.
Nissan Altima
In the modern era, the Nissan Altima beat the Camry to the punch by first offering all-wheel drive for the 2019 model year (a year before the Camry). This availability continues even though 2026 is the last year for the Nissan Altima, with its final model year offering two trims, both of which can be equipped with AWD. The base SV, when equipped this way, stickers at $31,570 (including a $1,245 destination charge), about $600 less than the equivalent Camry. Consumer Reports gave the Altima a CR Recommended designation and an above-average overall score.
Motivation for the Altima comes from, no surprise, a non-turbo 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, just like the other new-from-the-factory Camry alternatives listed here. However, Nissan's version, when paired with an AWD setup and a continuously variable transmission, produces 182 horsepower, the lowest of the group. With an EPA-estimated combined rating of 28 mpg, the Altima ekes out slightly better fuel economy than the Sonata and K5 (each at 27 mpg). Meanwhile, the smaller Mazda3 Sedan gets 29 mpg. The Camry (a hybrid) is rated for 50 mpg.
2022 Audi S4
Shoppers skipping a brand-new vehicle for something used with nicer features or more power is nothing out of the ordinary. As highly rated as a new Camry is, it's still a Toyota. Some buyers want more but are still stuck with a Camry budget. Let's break the mold by adding a 2022 Audi S4 to the mix. There's a double benefit: four years of prior ownership helps with depreciation, as does Audi dropping the A4 model (which underpins the S4) after 2025. Discontinued models tend not to retain value as well as nameplates still being manufactured. Consumer Reports hasn't rated the S4, though it rated the 2025 A4 as "recommended."
Looking for examples with no adverse history (accidents or title issues) and average or better mileage (about 54,000 miles over four years) yields options priced around $35,000. You can add an extra thousand or two for lower miles, or maybe a year newer. In exchange, you'll get an all-wheel-drive sedan equipped with a 349-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. This power train enables the S4 to reach 60 mph from a standstill in a robust 4.2 seconds, quick enough to leave the Camry in the rearview mirror.
2023 Acura TLX
Honda hasn't come up in this AWD sedan conversation because the Accord is strictly front-wheel drive, but Acura is another matter. Although Acura dropped the TLX from its lineup after 2025, the model is alive and well in the used car market. The 2023 model year is the sweet spot because it balances newness with depreciation. Although the TLX was available as a V6-powered Type S variant, pricing for those (above $40,000 for the 2023 model year) means sticking with a base turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 272 horsepower sent to all four corners. The result is a still-respectable 0-to-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds. An EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating of 24 mpg isn't bad either.
Clean-history, moderate-mileage examples in the top-spec Advance trim settle in right around $35,000. You can adjust this amount up or down a bit by changing mileage or trim. Consumer Reports didn't spend much time rating the TLX, only evaluating the 2023 and 2025 model years, which received above-average grades.
2024 BMW 330i
Stretch that $35,000 budget another $1,000 to $2,000, and you're in certified pre-owned (CPO) BMW territory — specifically, the 330i with xDrive AWD. Dealer listings show options in this price range with around 25,000 to 30,000 miles. The BMW CPO program adds one year of unlimited-mileage bumper-to-bumper coverage on top of the remaining factory warranty (four years or 50,000 miles). These cars also undergo an inspection process before certification and include three years of roadside assistance and a free oil change. If CPO status doesn't matter, asking prices typically start in the $33,000 to $34,000 range.
The 2024 BMW 3 Series earned a recommended badge from Consumer Reports and an above-average reliability rating. Power comes from BMW's ubiquitous turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque in this application. An eight-speed automatic handles shifting. Despite having less output than the TLX, the 330i can reach 60 mph somewhat quicker, in about 5.6 seconds.