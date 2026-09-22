What Upper Trim Just Isn't Worth It?

Some cars are just not worth it as a base model, but earn their way into being worth buying when you spec them out. Those aren't the cars we're talking about today. Instead, we're here to talk about the opposite, the cars where there's just no compelling case for breaking open the piggy bank and opting for the upper trim. Today, we want to know: What upper trim level just isn't worth it?

This is a pretty broad question, which means you've got a range of answers to pick from. Do you prefer a stripped-out sports car, something with no leather or 14-way adjustable seats, or are you a run of the mill crossover buyer who isn't impressed by glitz and glamor and chrome? Are you like Jalopnik's own Bradley Brownell, a man who somehow places absolutely zero value on a quality stereo? Today's your chance to opine, and to tell me why you prefer the base model.