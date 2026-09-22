What Upper Trim Just Isn't Worth It?
Some cars are just not worth it as a base model, but earn their way into being worth buying when you spec them out. Those aren't the cars we're talking about today. Instead, we're here to talk about the opposite, the cars where there's just no compelling case for breaking open the piggy bank and opting for the upper trim. Today, we want to know: What upper trim level just isn't worth it?
This is a pretty broad question, which means you've got a range of answers to pick from. Do you prefer a stripped-out sports car, something with no leather or 14-way adjustable seats, or are you a run of the mill crossover buyer who isn't impressed by glitz and glamor and chrome? Are you like Jalopnik's own Bradley Brownell, a man who somehow places absolutely zero value on a quality stereo? Today's your chance to opine, and to tell me why you prefer the base model.
Inspired by the GMC Terrain Denali
I've driven a few press cars recently where I wouldn't shell out for the top trim — my time with the Ford Maverick sold me on its base trim, for example, rather than the higher spec I actually drove — but the presser that actually inspired this question was the GMC Terrain Denali. The Denali is the highest trim level of the Terrain, ostensibly the nicest, and yet I am absolutely incapable of thinking about it as a range-topper. It just doesn't seem worth it over the base car.
My pick for an upper trim that isn't worth it is the GMC Terrain, but what's yours? Do you have a distaste for luxury pickup trucks, or are you a fan of hot hatches that actually have their proper plaid seats rather than some gussied up leather? Leave your picks in the comments below, and I'll collect my favorites later in the week. Bonus points if you actually bought the upper trim and regretted it, or bought the base model and are glad you did.