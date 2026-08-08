I Love Being The Pickup Truck Friend

In the Tacoma, I filled the bed with bouldering crash pads and the cab with friends for rock climbing trips, then loaded the bed up with beach supplies to help my friends and I enjoy a day in the sun, and later used it to help my roommate make an Ikea trip and buy furniture from Facebook Marketplace. The Maverick saw even more use, with its bed and cab fully loaded for moves three times in addition to its own loaded-up climbing excursion three states away. The worst part wasn't the requests for help, it was that the trucks were pressers that I wanted to keep pristine. I would've done even more if it were my own truck that I could damage at will.

I never complained, never turned down a request for help, and never got paid in anything more than dinner. When I gave the Maverick keys back to Ford, it came with a pang of sadness harsher than any prior press car I've returned. I would really have loved to keep this one around, if only to help more friends of mine out when they need it. The part of pickup ownership that everyone else seems to hate has somehow become my favorite bit.