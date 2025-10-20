These Cars Are Only Worth It When They're Fully Loaded

Last week we asked you what cars you think are only worth it when they're fully loaded, and there was not much consensus among our readers, surprisingly enough. Some Jalopnik readers believe that all cars are not worth it unless they're fully loaded, and some believe that no car is only worth it when it's fully loaded. Either way, there were lots of great answers.

I said that the Acura TLX is only worth it when it's fully loaded, with the primary reasoning being that a top trim Honda Accord has more luxury features than a base TLX, and it offers a similarly respectable driving and luxury experience as the lower-trim TLX. I am aware that the two cars are built on separate platforms, but they are both Honda-made, front-wheel-drive midsize sedans that have Honda's driver-focused DNA and some luxurious features, but that top-trim Accord costs less than an entry-level Acura TLX. Upper trim TLX models are definitely worth the upgrade, especially when SH-AWD enters the chat, but the cheaper ones don't strike me as particularly good value at MSRP. That's enough from me, though. This is about you, the Jalopnik audience, so here are a few of the cars that you all think are only worth it when they're fully loaded.