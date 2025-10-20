These Cars Are Only Worth It When They're Fully Loaded
Last week we asked you what cars you think are only worth it when they're fully loaded, and there was not much consensus among our readers, surprisingly enough. Some Jalopnik readers believe that all cars are not worth it unless they're fully loaded, and some believe that no car is only worth it when it's fully loaded. Either way, there were lots of great answers.
I said that the Acura TLX is only worth it when it's fully loaded, with the primary reasoning being that a top trim Honda Accord has more luxury features than a base TLX, and it offers a similarly respectable driving and luxury experience as the lower-trim TLX. I am aware that the two cars are built on separate platforms, but they are both Honda-made, front-wheel-drive midsize sedans that have Honda's driver-focused DNA and some luxurious features, but that top-trim Accord costs less than an entry-level Acura TLX. Upper trim TLX models are definitely worth the upgrade, especially when SH-AWD enters the chat, but the cheaper ones don't strike me as particularly good value at MSRP. That's enough from me, though. This is about you, the Jalopnik audience, so here are a few of the cars that you all think are only worth it when they're fully loaded.
Mercedes-Benz CLA and BMW 2 Series
Entry level luxury cars, like the Mercedes CLA or BMW 2 series. Sure, you're paying for the badge, but as a compact, fwd vehicle, a Honda/Toyota/Hyundai/Kia tend to be better-equipped for the same or less money.
Submitted by: DynamicPresence
Mitsubishi Mirage and Nissan Versa
Cars at the bottom of the price spectrum, like the Mirage and Versa, are not worth it in base trim. Sure they are cheap, but you can get a used Honda that has more features and better quality. Similarly, a new Civic DX is not as good as a used Civic EX.
Submitted by: DTEL77
Acura Integra
The Acura Integra. I'm not talking about the Type-S that's a whole different beast, but the A-Spec. You can only get the manual in A-Spec and the tech package gets you some other stuff that's supposed to be nice too. Brand new it's absolutely not worth it. But used you can find them for around $30-35k which makes them a pretty good deal.
Submitted by: Minivanman
Every car
All cars, that is the way they are designed. Then they take features out to make it cheaper.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers
No cars
None of them. Almost all cars have 'Goldilocks pricing'. The base model just exists so they can advertise a lower price and no dealers stock them. The top level model exists so you feel like you're not being profligate by getting the mid-level even if you only use the 37 speaker audio system to listen to talk radio. And every dealer has one on the showroom floor.
You're supposed to buy the mid level trim...
Submitted by: Don Jackson
BMW 3 Series
The current and recent versions of the three series, but only from a performance car enthusiast perspective. The modern 3 series is a wonderful car, even in base trim with the plenty powerful turbo-4 powerplant, and at a price not much higher than a top trim midsizer from a non-luxury brand. But to get a really fun, tossable car, you have to spring for the 6-cylinder M-light version, if not the actual full-fat M version.
Back in the early aughts, you could get into almost any version of an E36 or E46 and experience a fun, nimble, and athletic car. The E90 brought improved and more efficient turbocharged powerplants but along with that came lots of weight from added luxury and safety features. About ten years ago, I was on the market for my first nice car and the 335 6MT M-Sport I drove was fantastic in Sport+ mode. But the I drove the 328 in my price range and was unimpressed. It's been like that ever since.
Submitted by: ODDseth
Rolls-Royces
Any Rolls-Royce, if it could be described as "worth it", is only worth it fully loaded.
Can you imagine showing up to the club in a BASE model? Muffy and Brent would absolutely DIE laughing if they saw your conveyance didn't have the constellation headliner!!
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Aston Martins
I couldn't justify an impractical two seater like an Aston Martin unless it was fully loaded in James Bond kit.
Submitted by: Let me think about this
Nissan Z
The 2024-2025 Nissan Z. And, by fully loaded, I mean the NISMO Z. It's hard to justify the MSRP of a Z at any trim level, but this is certainly true for the Z Sport and Z Performance trims. When you compare them to a NISMO, there's a huge gap in performance, capability, and attractiveness. For a $40-$50k car, you get something that handles OK-ish, has sloppy brakes, and minimal modern features. The NISMO costs considerably more, but you at least get something that feel like a potent track weapon, and it looks and performs the part.
I put this on my list because if a person gets a non-NISMO Z, they're going to end up likely modding it to pretty much operate like a NISMO anyway. More power, tighter handling, bigger brakes. At least you can keep the warranty if you just get a NISMO... and right now they're being discounted pretty heavily. You can get a NISMO Z today for what a Z Performance was this time last year.
Submitted by: Guy Gordon
ND Mazda Miata
The ND Miata. Full infotainment system (especially good in the ND3), BBS wheels, Recaro seats, Brembo Brakes, and still insanely light and nimble, and still isn't crazy expensive.
Submitted by: Adam Bath