How A $1200 BMW X5 From Ohio Became The Wildest Off-Roader In Los Angeles

The BMW X5 is generally a restrained luxury SUV that's designed to haul your kids to soccer practice, but custom fabricator Mike Day turned his into a fire-breathing off-road monster that will melt your kid's faces off, while also hauling them to soccer practice. With a 550-horsepower built LS engine, Ford Super Duty axles, huge Bilstein off-road suspension, and several months' worth of one-off fab work, this isn't your average mall crawler. I mean, it'll definitely still crawl to the mall as Mike uses it as a daily driver in Los Angeles traffic, but it's also really good at doing off roading stuff. There's never been an X5 like it, and there probably never will be again.

This X5 had lived a long and rugged life in Ohio before Mike Day found it for $1,200. With gobs of miles and rusty sheet metal, it was resigned to its life as a beater. Somehow, Mike just kind of fell in love with the truck and decided to not only save it, but give it about twenty doses of the Captain America super soldier serum. There's very little BMW still left in this truck, and the end result is a blend between your aunt's unassuming luxury SUV and a trophy truck. If you're not on the hype train for this truly wild build, you're missing out.

Mike recently moved out west to work more closely with his pals at BigTime, and he brought his ridiculous X5 with him. I can't imagine trying to daily-drive this big pig in Los Angeles (though it's probably not any larger than the big pickup trucks that dominate American sales these days), but somehow he makes it work. When you have this much time and effort wrapped up in a machine, it's probably pretty dang hard to walk away from. You'll deal with some difficult days in traffic to continue to drive the car you put together with your own two hands and an overworked welder.