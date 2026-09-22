These Front-Wheel-Drive Cars Should Be Rear-Wheel Drive

If you're pure of heart, you know that God's one true drivetrain configuration is rear-wheel drive. Sure, some could argue that there are good applications for front- and all-wheel drive, but I'm not interested in hearing about them. When I'm driving a FWD car, I can't help but think about how fun it would be if I could pop the tail out every once in a while — safely, of course. That idea is what brought me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what front-wheel-drive car you'd make rear-wheel drive if you could, and you folks delivered. I opened the discussion up to both new cars and cars that were long out of production. To me, there's nothing wrong with rewriting a little history. Because of that, we got a really solid mix of both new and old cars that were saddled with the saddest drive wheels. Collectively, we imagined a better world, where things like the Chevy Monte Carlo, Honda Prelude and "every EV" could run free with the correct drive wheels. I won't spoil too much else, though.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Why don't you head on down below and check out the front-wheel drive cars your fellow Jalops think should have rear-wheel drive instead. Did your car make the list? If it did, perhaps now is the right time to get really really good at metal fabrication, engine mechanics and welding. You've got a new call to action and a job to do.