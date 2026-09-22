These Front-Wheel-Drive Cars Should Be Rear-Wheel Drive
If you're pure of heart, you know that God's one true drivetrain configuration is rear-wheel drive. Sure, some could argue that there are good applications for front- and all-wheel drive, but I'm not interested in hearing about them. When I'm driving a FWD car, I can't help but think about how fun it would be if I could pop the tail out every once in a while — safely, of course. That idea is what brought me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know what front-wheel-drive car you'd make rear-wheel drive if you could, and you folks delivered. I opened the discussion up to both new cars and cars that were long out of production. To me, there's nothing wrong with rewriting a little history. Because of that, we got a really solid mix of both new and old cars that were saddled with the saddest drive wheels. Collectively, we imagined a better world, where things like the Chevy Monte Carlo, Honda Prelude and "every EV" could run free with the correct drive wheels. I won't spoil too much else, though.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. Why don't you head on down below and check out the front-wheel drive cars your fellow Jalops think should have rear-wheel drive instead. Did your car make the list? If it did, perhaps now is the right time to get really really good at metal fabrication, engine mechanics and welding. You've got a new call to action and a job to do.
8th-gen Buick Riviera
The final gen Buick Riviera. Such a daring design and they took a risk. The car was really well made and comfortable to drive.
I would say the same about the final Eldorado but the engine troubles make going RWD a moot point.
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I had a 1999 Buick Riviera that I always thought would make a great RWD car. It would be awesome to have an American branded grand touring RWD coupe from a near luxury brand. We need the Cutlass, Thunderbird, Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Riviera all to return to the streets in some new form but all of them RWD.
Submitted by: Tex & Old_SLAAB_Guy
Toyota Corolla
It's time for Toyota to come full circle and make the Corolla RWD again.
Submitted by: fabey
Mitsubishi 3000GT
The concept of FWD which was developed first, is a concept of cheapness, and supposed safety. I've experienced both, and Oversteer can be easily corrected, it's all in the set up. But there's no saving you going dead straight even when you're wheels are turned with understeer...So I'm choosing the non VR4 variant Mitsubishi 3000 GT as a candidate for going RWD.
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
Honda Civic
The Civic. We know Honda knows how to engineer amazing RWD cars. We've seen it in both the S2000 and NSX's. Let the Type-R engineers go nuts and just rotate the engine 90°. Even if you didn't give a RWD Civic Type-R any more power, the shift to RWD would be a game changer for balance, weight distribution, and traction at the limit. It would also free up space in the front to greatly improve the suspension geometry.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
Chevy Monte Carlo
I think a new RWD Monte Carlo would be great. The last Camaro just didn't do it for me. A GT type fast, comfy Monte Carlo with a V8, RWD, and sleek looks would do it for me.
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I owned a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo SS for a few years, and as a huge NASCAR fan, I was disappointed that GM decided to make these FWD. It was fun to drive most of the time, but the understeer was nasty.
Submitted by: drb1986 & Kevin V.
Volkswagen Golf GTI
VW Golf GTI. It's always been such a fun car, I can just imagine how it would drive with RWD for all those years.
Submitted by: Rader Lover Gone
Every EV
All electric vehicles. Better for power transfer and with the right software programming, manufacturers can make it drive like a FWD car for safety.
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At the risk of not saying "all of them"...
Any and all FWD EV. There is absolutely no reason to compromise driving dynamics by making a FWD EV since there is no weight and fuel savings in doing so.
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Every single one of them, and especially ALL EVs
Submitted by: Haricot_Rogue & Mark H & prz144
Acura TL Type S
I drive a 2007 Acura TL Type S with the manual. Really wish it was Rwd. Seems like most people have forgotten about this generation of TL, I bet if it was RWD it would have a big enthusiast following. The J-Series is a stout motor.
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The 07-08 Acura TL Type S. I like FWD Hondas and have owned a few, but for some reason that Acura just feels like it should be RWD.
Submitted by: Buck & Travis Osborne
10th-gen Pontiac Bonneville
The last Pontiac Bonnevilles. They had the right engines (3.8 Supercharged, 4.6 V8) and the right looks, but they drove the "wrong" wheels. I generally like FWD cars, and I do like these as they are, but I bet they would have been so much more fun with some sort of RWD option.
Submitted by: Mercedes Streeter
Ford Probe
Loved my 93 Probe GT for 198k miles, lots of long drives and back twisties. Wonderful balance of power, suspension and braking. Got used to the torque steer but I often thought RWD would take it from great to perfect.
Submitted by: oldcrank
Toyota Solara
The Toyota Solara from the mid 00's with the 3.3 V6. Solid engine and it had a bit of a kick, would have been fun with a RWD. My parents has theirs with close to 300K miles
Submitted by: SupraStarZZ
Honda Prelude
Prelude
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I always thought the 5th-gen Prelude looked like an RWD car.
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Honda Prelude
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Honda Prelude should have come back as a RWD chassis with a K series in it and double wishbone suspension and a manual
Submitted by: Knox Palmer & Aldairion & Robert K & Que–