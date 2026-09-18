Which Front-Wheel-Drive Car Should Be Rear-Wheel Drive?

I love a well-tuned and set-up front-wheel drive car, don't get me wrong, but I can never escape the feeling that even the best FWD car would be better if it were rear-wheel drive. I pay no attention to the dorks online who say that some cars are actually better as FWD than another driveline configuration. It's just not true, big dog, and I won't hear an argument to the contrary. Anyway, this thought is what led me to today's question.

I want to know what front-wheel-drive car would actually be better if it were rear-wheel drive. Obviously, the answer is all of them, but I want to know which one you think would benefit the most from being rear-wheel drive. Sure, there are tons of performance front-wheel drive cars to choose from, but you could go the other way and choose an economy-focused front-wheel drive car. Keep in mind, for this thought experiment, nothing else changes — the price, the performance metrics, the fuel economy. Nothing. The only difference is going to be the drive wheels and the sort of feeling the car delivers. Oh, and you can choose a car from the past that is no longer on sale, as well; I'm not going to be picky.