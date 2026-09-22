This Rare Engine Is What Henry Ford Tried Before Developing The Legendary Flathead V8

Pop into the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan and you'll see plenty of interesting cars, but you may not be expecting to stumble upon one of the rarest Ford engines in existence on display. Most people won't know there's such a thing as an X-shaped engine in the car world, but the X-8 was actually conceived by Henry Ford and his engineering team in the early 1920s. And yes — that means an eight-cylinder engine in an X configuration.

The museum piece allows visitors to pore over the unusual construction of this rare engine. It's notably compact, just 17 inches tall and wide. Against a length of 30 inches for the famous flathead V8 that launched in 1932, the X-8 is also shorter at just 14 inches long. Four individual pairs of cylinders make up the bulk of the X-8 engine, with eight spark plugs protruding, though the cooling fans on either side will likely catch your eye first. Driven by the crankshaft, they are necessary as this is an air-cooled engine. Hence the fin-like cylinder blocks, which maximize the surface area available for cooling. This X-8 displaced 108 cubic inches — about 1.77 liters — but no power or torque figures are quoted.

This X-8 unit was part of an ill-fated project, followed on by the highly successful flathead V8, but it was no one-off prototype. Evidence shows that Henry Ford planned to replace the Model T and its complex planetary transmission with a new car with a compact new — and powerful — engine as its foundation. The X-8 project included extensive development of the engine itself, along with vehicles to test it in, a bespoke transmission and even the possibility of adding a supercharger to the unit.