WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jalopnik can confirm that it will no longer participate in White House press pool duties following the decision from the Trump administration to ban CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House. Since its inception nearly 22 years ago as one of the all-time online car blogs, people have asked: "What does Jalopnik even mean?" Well, now we can tell you. Jalopnik, means integrity.

Sure, there is an argument to make that Jalopnik has never actually been a part of the White House press pool, so there's actually nothing to drop out of because we weren't actually invited. That's where you're wrong, though. Jalopnik has been an integral part of the White House press pool since we launched in November of 2004, but that is no more. We stand with our esteemed colleagues at Bari Weiss' CBS and Fox News in saying "enough is enough." We will not let the TV stations and websites my parents read get bullied by this administration.

To my friends CNN, MS Now and Politico: Rest now, brothers. We have the watch, and we'll see you in Valhalla.