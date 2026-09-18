WRC Cancels Finale In Saudi Arabia, Season Will End In Italy

President Donald Trump stated earlier this week that the US-Israeli war against Iran is "hopefully" near its end, which probably means there's no end in sight. International motorsport is quickly running out of time to salvage its lucrative events in the Gulf states this year. The FIA World Rally Championship announced on Thursday that its season finale will not be Rally Saudi Arabia in November. The championship will now conclude with Rally Italia Sardegna in early October, the original schedule's penultimate round.

Beyond the ongoing conflict, the rally was first jeopardized earlier this month when Toyota and Hyundai's factory teams sent a joint letter to the FIA confirming they would be unable to travel to Saudi Arabia. According to DirtFish, both automakers currently have company-wide restrictions on business travel to the Middle East. Even without the top-tier international tour, Rally Saudi Arabia will still be held as solely a round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: