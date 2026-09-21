Compared To Its Competitors, The 2013 Shelby GT500 Was HP King. Then Came The Hellcat

When the 2013 Shelby GT500 hit the streets, there wasn't much competition in the muscle-car realm. Sure, there was the 2012 Chevy Camaro ZL1, but its 580 horsepower was quite a bit less than the 662 ponies Ford's Special Vehicle Team (SVT) managed to squeeze out of the GT500's eight-pack. And the best the Dodge Challenger could muster at the time was 470 hp from its 6.4-liter V8. Clearly, the GT500 was the horsepower king of muscle cars in the early 2010s. But that changed when the Hellcat came along just a few years later.

The 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat overtook the mighty GT500 and left the ZL1 to rethink its life choices by introducing a 707-horse 6.2-liter supercharged V8. It's not like the GT500 or its Trinity V8 were underengineered; Ford's SVT division gave the 5.8-liter supercharged V8 vastly superior cooling (versus the previous 5.4), and the 2.3-liter supercharger ran a much higher 14 pounds-per-square-inch max boost, with the car even featuring a single-piece carbon-fiber driveshaft. While the Hellcat's horsepower seems like a decent chunk more than the GT500, the 631 pound-feet of torque from Ford's V8 is awfully close to the Mopar's 650 lb-ft.

By the time Ford managed to catch up with the 760-hp 2020 Shelby GT500, Dodge had already crossed the 800-horsepower mark with the Challenger Demon. And GM settled for 650 hp with the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1. So as far as muscle cars were concerned, from the mid-2010s to when these V8-powered Challengers bowed out at the end of 2023, it was essentially the Hellcat era.