Consumer Reports' 'Best Cars Made In The USA' For 2026 Is Mostly Non-American Brands

If you're shopping for a new car in 2026, chances are you may have stumbled across a Consumer Reports (CR) "Best Cars" list or perhaps something similar from Car and Driver, Edmunds, or Kelley Blue Book (KBB). From a potential buyer's perspective, these lists can sometimes be useful, given how comprehensively tested the vehicles are. And while performance, safety, and value are all valid reasons to consider before choosing your next ride, what you may also want to think about is where the car is made.

But why does that matter? Under the Big Beautiful Bill, you may be eligible for a tax deduction of up to $10,000 a year on loan interest if you buy a new American-made vehicle with financing. Among the requirements are that the vehicle's final assembly must be in the United States and that it should primarily be bought for personal use. Also of note is that this tax deduction is scheduled to expire after 2028.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Consumer Reports' list — which includes everything from small cars and EVs to luxury SUVs and full-size pickups — is dominated by non-American brands, with just Ford and Tesla making the cut as American entrants. Here's a closer look.