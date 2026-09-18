These Are Your Favorite Car Company Slogans

Marketing jargon can be asinine and obnoxious, but truly good marketing is memorable, and endearing. Earlier this week I asked you to share which car company slogan stands out in your memory as your favorite, and you all did not disappoint. This is just a selection of a handful of my favorite answers, but there were tons of great answers that didn't make this roundup, so feel free to go back and read through them. And if you think we missed any especially memorable slogans, drop them in the comments below.

I said Mazda's Zoom-Zoom slogan was my favorite, and it seems like that answer resonated with the majority of you. The ear-worm song from Mazda's extremely early 2000s commercials adds to the playful slogan's memorable nature and nostalgia, and the fact that Mazda put its money where its mouth is by producing cars that focused on driving enjoyment more than most of its competitors. Anyway, that's enough from me, you're here to read about you, the audience!