These Are Your Favorite Car Company Slogans
Marketing jargon can be asinine and obnoxious, but truly good marketing is memorable, and endearing. Earlier this week I asked you to share which car company slogan stands out in your memory as your favorite, and you all did not disappoint. This is just a selection of a handful of my favorite answers, but there were tons of great answers that didn't make this roundup, so feel free to go back and read through them. And if you think we missed any especially memorable slogans, drop them in the comments below.
I said Mazda's Zoom-Zoom slogan was my favorite, and it seems like that answer resonated with the majority of you. The ear-worm song from Mazda's extremely early 2000s commercials adds to the playful slogan's memorable nature and nostalgia, and the fact that Mazda put its money where its mouth is by producing cars that focused on driving enjoyment more than most of its competitors. Anyway, that's enough from me, you're here to read about you, the audience!
You meet the nicest people on a Honda
"You meet the nicest people on a Honda." Helped change the perception of motorcycles in the US and establish Honda as a major automotive player. It cannot be understated.
Submitted by: Haricot_Rogue
The ultimate driving machine
Most loved: The Ultimate Driving Machine
Most hated: Like a Rock. I got tired of hearing Bob Seger over and over and over again.
Submittd by: CarEsq
We build excitement
Pontiac – We Build Excitement. I think this one really fit Pontiac's brand. Wish it was still around.
Love the brashness of Lee Iacocca's "If you can find a better car, buy it." for Chrysler.
Submitted by: seanjohntx
Unpimp your ride
VW – Unpimp your ride. Best commercials. That is the only thing that sticks in my head.
Submitted by: McKoogly
Fahrvergnügen
I loved VW's Farfegnugen. The salesman my friend and I trapped in a Golf way back when as we had a Farfegnugen competition did not.
But I remember all sorts of parody stickers, like a stickman dancing poorly that said "Far from Grooving" and the like. It made VW seem fun.. well, unless you were a salesman with two clowns that had just been thrown out of all you can eat Indian Buffet
Submitted by: hoser68
Born from jets
'Born from jets' ~ SAAB
Submitted by: jude duval
There is no substitute
porsche there is no substitute is my favorite. but I hate the watercooled ones. I want a 993 4s
Submitted by: Jason West
Engineered to be great cars
Chrysler's 90s "Engineered to be Great Cars" slogan.
It fits well with their history of WP setting them up as the engineering company.
Chrysler's been known to have some of the best engineers in the world for automotive. I mean they have to be right? Considering how cash-strapped they always are, and how ruthless their bean counters are, sometimes rivaling GM stinginess.
Submitted by: JohnnyBee
See the U.S.A. in your Chevrolet
"See the USA in Your Chevrolet" I grew up in the 50's listening to Dinah Shore sing that all the time.and they just brought it back.
Good slogans NEVER die.
Submitted by: Steve Maurice
The best or nothing
Mercedes' 'The best or nothing'. It's so on brand for a German car company. Actually, it's alarming if one dwells on it too much.
Mazda's Zoom Zoom was terrific. Folks that didn't even care about cars recognized that tagline. I can't even think of Mazda's tag line now.
Remember Ford's 'Quality is Job 1'? Yeeeaaah, nah.
Submitted by: Gerbs17