Here's How RV Antifreeze Is Different From The Regular Stuff

The antifreeze utilized for winterizing RVs is different from the radiator coolant or antifreeze used in a standard vehicle. Not only is there a difference in the chemical makeup of RV antifreeze and engine coolant, but they are also used for different purposes, too. There are two main types of RV antifreeze: ethanol and propylene glycol. Of the two, propylene glycol is the most preferred by RVers for being safe, non-toxic, and non-corrosive to plumbing and water lines.

The antifreeze goes to your RV's water tank to protect the entire plumbing system from freezing and causing expensive damage during winter storage. Winterizing is just one of the necessary maintenance tasks to keep your gas or diesel RV in tip-top condition in the freezing months. It prevents water from freezing and causing severe issues ranging from burst lines to cracked holding tanks and damaged water heaters.

Moreover, winterizing is essential to ensure the RV is ready for your first road trip in the spring. Most RV antifreeze formulas offer burst protection up to -50 degrees Fahrenheit, which means the liquid won't expand and turn into ice until the temperature drops to 50 degrees below zero. Other formulas have burst protection ratings up to -100 degrees Fahrenheit, so keep these in mind if you live in places with intense snow and ice.