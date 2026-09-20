What's The Best Weird (Or Oddball) Car You've Seen For Sale Recently?

My entry could've been the delightfully strange 1961 Electric Shopper I shared with you earlier this week. I felt like that was cheating, though, and at Jalopnik, a larger number of weird cars is always better. So as an alternative offering, I present to you this 1962 Daihatsu Hijet mini truck for sale via Craigslist. As with most precious weird car finds, I may regret my choice to share this little gem. I've not put together plans to purchase it, though, so it's yours to enjoy.

Being a 1962 Hijet makes this a first-generation of the little kei truck. And the price isn't terribly off-putting despite the fact that it's not running, and hasn't in six years, according to the listing. That said, the truck is all-original outside of the battery (which leaves me with questions about the tires). Everything about it is quite simply delightful, down to what appears to be a wooden framework that used to support a cover for the bed of the truck. Would it need work? Of course. But the novelty of the driving experience seems totally worth it. See? I'm justifying it already.

I've shared mine; now it's time to share yours. What weird (or oddball) cars have you spotted for sale in your most recent car browsing? If the car in question takes explaining or justifying, even better — just a preview of what your life would be like if you bought it.