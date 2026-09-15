This Little Weirdo 1960s Electric Grocery-Getter With A 30 Mile Range Cost Only A Penny A Day To Run

A little electric car you don't need a license to legally drive isn't a new concept at all, and modern cars like the Citroen Ami and Fiat Topolino carry on a proud tradition. As early as the 1930s, California was a hot bed for little electric runabouts, helping the elderly and drunk get about town, as one journalist put it. The little weirdo pictured above is one of them, known as the Electric Shopper.

This little three-wheeled machine began life essentially as a copy of another three-wheeled electric vehicle made at the time called the Autoette. Several individuals who worked on the Autoette and other electric car companies left to form The Electric Car Company of California in 1951. Its first "pleasure cars" were unsurprisingly styled after the Autoette. But the Electric Car Company's car came to form in 1960 with its new model, the Electric Shopper, model FG-75, which took on its own look under the guise of its new president, Byron T. Cline.

The Electric Shopper featured details similar to other, largers cars on the road in the 1960s: long tail fins, a retro-looking (faux) grille and vinyl seats. The little electric motor was rated for 30 miles on a single charge, costing only a penny a day to run, while delivering 1.5 horsepower and a potential top speed of 18 mph. It had enough room for two passengers, as well as a little trunk for your groceries, and steered via a tiller. Buyers could get on with a steel body, listed at around $750, or fiberglass at $945. Today those prices would be closer to $8404 and $10589 respectively.

According to the company, "The new look offered 'a low, sweeping silhouette of the distinctive new big cars. Silent while in motion, yet strong in construction, the same Electric Shopper dependability you have enjoyed for more than 25 years." But the company didn't even last 25 years — it was consolidated by one of its original owners into Electric Car Sales & Service, and the Electric Shopper died in the transaction.