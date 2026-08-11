This Odd-Looking, Super Rare Experimental Citroën Is Powered By A Wankel Rotary Engine, And It's Up For Auction

This was not a model you could just roll up and buy from the local Citroën dealer. The French automaker instead made these special models available to its customers for what it considered a "long-term evaluation program." Octane magazine reports that M35 owners were asked to complete about 19,000 miles of driving a year and report their experiences. The cars came complete with a two-year engine warranty and the promise of a loaner car if something were to tie the M35 up in the shop for a period of time.

Many of these cars sported a white inscription in French that translated to English reads: "This Citroën M35 rotary-engine prototype is undergoing long-term testing in the hands of a Citroën customer." This particular example seems to be without that inscription, perhaps lost in one of its restorations. However, on the front flanks of the car, it does have white text that reads "prototype citroën M35 no 124."

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Only 267 of these cars were brought into existence, though the French automaker had gone into the project originally aiming to make about 500. And how these vehicles were numbered remains a mystery, as this example is 124 but another is 417. The math is certainly not math-ing. Regardless, Citroën, nervous about the upkeep on the cars, decided to repurchase them from their gracious testers and destroy most of them. There may be about 100 of these Wankel-powered cars left in existence, but even that number is difficult to verify.