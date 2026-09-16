Custom Six-Wheeled Ford EcoSport For Sale: Viewer Discretion Advised

This monstrosity, I mean creation, was originally seen for sale last year, when it was sold with a big advertising graphic adorning the en-thickened C-pillar, so its confusing appearance may have been designed to draw attention to an ad, but even that seems like a stretch (ha). The CarFax report shows an accident in November 2019 resulting in front-end damage, followed by several salvage title issuances between 2019 and 2025, so there's no telling what these two unfortunate automotive souls endured prior to being sewn together "Human Centipede" style.

It seems as though the prior owner had a thing for shag, since gray shag carpeting lines the walls and floor of the bonus booty, making it all look like it's lined with old-fashioned TV static that my family always called the ant race. The stretch definitely added some usable trunk space, at least, but that's still not enough of a reason to either make this or buy it.

On the positive side, it's a Titanium trim level, which means it has lots of bells and whistles, including leather seats, a moonroof, a power driver's seat, and a B&O stereo, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels. Also, it's powered by the larger engine option, a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine that produced 166 horsepower and 149 lb-ft of torque when new. When it had just four wheels, that was enough power to crawl from 0-to-60 in just 9.8 seconds in Car and Driver's testing – acceleration times now are likely much, much slower. To whoever ends up winning the auction, let me be the first to say... congratulations?