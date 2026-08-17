James Webb Space Telescope Discovers New Type Of Star Powered By Black Holes Instead Of Fusion

In a major breakthrough for astronomy, scientists have discovered an entirely new category of thing in our universe. Not a quasar, not a pulsar, not a neutron star, and certainly not a conventional star like our Sun — it's a so-called "black hole star," a dense gas cloud surrounding a black hole. In other words, this is a star being powered not by the nuclear fusion of the gases at its core, but by the colossal energy that scientists have long known radiate out from the voracious cosmic predators.

This creates a celestial object that features some characteristics of both stars and black holes. This particular one, which led scientists to the discovery, is fully 100 billion times brighter than an ordinary star. It's also very, very old — so old that it probably doesn't even exist anymore.

It represents something of an accidental discovery, in that the scientists were initially looking for something else. The team used NASA's incredible James Webb Space Telescope to tease out the galaxies most distant from us, per the Guardian. While they succeeded (they found Mom-Z14, the farthest now-known galaxy), they also noticed something weird in the image: a little red dot. This isn't the first time: these little red dots have been popping up in pretty much every photo Webb has taken of deep space, something never before observed and until now unexplained, per MIT News. The one in this photo was especially, even shockingly, bright. What off Earth was going on?