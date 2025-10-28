These Are The Scariest Cars You've Seen Out On The Road

It's spooky season, and that means a time for thrills, chills, and visions of death. As Ryan King pointed out, you get all three and more when you see that portend of doom, the Nissan Altima. And many of you agreed. "Always a Camry" has quickly morphed into "Always an Altima" in just a few short years.

For me, I fear the vehicles that lurk on Michigan roadways totally unchecked with the endless rot underneath. In a state that coats the roads with salt and doesn't have a state inspection service? Every time I hit the road I see my life flash before my eyes. I see more pickups than I'd like limping along with a clear cave-in from the frame.

Scroll through to see my favorite answers to the burning question of what car terrifies you.