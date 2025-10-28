These Are The Scariest Cars You've Seen Out On The Road
It's spooky season, and that means a time for thrills, chills, and visions of death. As Ryan King pointed out, you get all three and more when you see that portend of doom, the Nissan Altima. And many of you agreed. "Always a Camry" has quickly morphed into "Always an Altima" in just a few short years.
For me, I fear the vehicles that lurk on Michigan roadways totally unchecked with the endless rot underneath. In a state that coats the roads with salt and doesn't have a state inspection service? Every time I hit the road I see my life flash before my eyes. I see more pickups than I'd like limping along with a clear cave-in from the frame.
Scroll through to see my favorite answers to the burning question of what car terrifies you.
Dodge Charger/Challenger are pretty damn scary
Honestly I think you already said what we were all thinking with the Altima. Second place would be Challenger/Charger with tinted windows, a rolling monument to diminished impulse control.
From Danny Capra
A speeding dumpster would scare anyone
The scariest car I've seen? The Cybertruck, for sure. If it doesn't explode as you walk by it in a parking lot, it's still a VERY heavy, rolling multi-edged scythe destined to skewer pedestrians. And then there is the still horribly unreliable "full self-driving" capability. I tell all my motorist friends to keep as far away as possible from these stainless steel abominations.
From jpdanzig
Road cancer is pretty damn scary
With Ohio's long, harsh, salt-doused winters and negligent lack of state safety inspections you will routinely see full-sized trucks with broken off bed mounts, rotten frames, Flintstone floor boards, or even worse.
Every week I see a truck on the road that is literally broken in half.
From Hitch Medberg
The higher the lift the closer to...hell?
A lifted ram 2500. Not only does he not see you, he doesnt care if he runs through a bus stop to get one car ahead in traffic
and
Any lifted pickup with wheel spacers. Who knows who put them on, where they got them or if they knew what they were doing. Usually accompanied by cultish stickers and coal rolling.
From JaredOfLondon and BrickHouse
It'll be fiiiiine
Any overloaded pickup truck where the load isn't tied down.
Reflexively, I get as far wide of the Tetris-packed heap as I can and pass it. All the time watching it to make sure that anything bouncing out of the overstuffed pickup bed isn't coming my way.
From jrhmobile
All Teslas are terrifying--not just a Cybertruck
I'm going to take the easy answer of anything Tesla. Some drivers go 15 mph below the speed limit for efficiency, others drive them like a supercar. I have zero idea what the autopilot will do if engaged, and the autopilot has no ability to anticipate the obvious moves I'm making.
From Stooche
More like creepy gate
Dump trucks. A few years back driving my beloved 2001 Integra I merged onto the freeway behind a dump truck. There was a small bump in the road and when the truck hit it the small door on the back popped up and down (I think it's called a creep gate) and a small load of gravel (or 3/4 rock as I found out it's called in my complaint to the company) poured out like a rain of hail upon my car. I ended up with about a hundred small dents (but somehow no windshield chips). Im just glad I wasn't on a motorcycle
From Anonuser69
Every toddler's favorite vehicle is actually a demon truck
Let me tell you about my totally rational fear of garbage trucks. I'm usually on a motorcycle, so of course I don't wanna get sprayed by errant garbage water.
I've seen a garbage truck driving down a highway, in traffic, while ON FIRE. Flaming garbage bits flying out of the back and everything!
A garbage truck had its hydraulics explode literally at the end of my driveway on pickup day, blocking most of the street. The guy across the street, whose driveway was NOT blocked, got his trash picked up that day. Mine was not. And the big oil stain is STILL THERE.
And when I was a teenager, a woman that worked for my dad was killed when a garbage truck rolled over on her car while making a turn. They were side by side in a double left turn lane, with the truck inside. The goo inside sloshed too much and the truck just... fell over. Right on her car. Crushed her to death, but her daughter in the passenger seat survived virtually unscathed.
But yeah, garbage trucks scare me.
From Stillnotatony