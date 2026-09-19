9 Ultra Quick Motorcycles That Can Eat A Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC For Breakfast

The 2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible is shaping up to be a serious piece of machinery, with the sizzle largely built around its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, making 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque. Third-party testing hasn't happened yet, but MotorTrend estimates it will hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, which gives us a useful starting point.

We're also going to presume that this doesn't put the Dark Horse SC on pace for a sub-10-second quarter-mile that'll make good on what we owe Dom Toretto. For reference, a 2015 Nissan GT-R likewise did 0 to 60 in 3 seconds flat and still needed 11.2 seconds to cover the quarter-mile. We'll have a firmer answer once the SC gets instrumented testing, but we're pretty confident that it's not going to find 1.2 seconds on the backstretch.

In the meantime, let's compare it to some bikes. We'll run through some of the quickest street-legal motorcycles with an emphasis on 0 to 60 and a little quarter-mile analysis for good measure. That includes obvious monsters like the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2, but also the hulking Triumph Rocket 3 R and a 20-year-old Suzuki GSX-R1000. All have published acceleration figures that put the Mustang's estimated performance squarely in their sights.