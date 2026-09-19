5 Essential Tips To Prepare Your Car For A Concours Event

Even if you don't speak French, the words "concours d'elegance" paint a warm and silky picture of bourgeoisie splendor. Translating the phrase may confirm these suspicions, as it means "competition of elegance." These events are something like the automotive version of a Miss Universe competition, bringing out the world's finest automobiles from all corners of the globe and all periods of history to compete against each other in a contest of beauty and grace.

As a spectator, a concours d'elegance drowns the senses in pleasure, like how the 2025 Las Vegas Concours was overwhelming in the best way. The showing lawns are manicured to golf club standards, the cars are done up and beautiful, cloth-covered tables present food and drink, the people are dressed to the nines, and music, glass-clinking, and motor rumbles float through the air. It resembles something of the gearhead's idea of heaven's reception service.

At the end of the day, though, it is still a competition, and despite the indulgent grandeur of it all, your experience as a competitor may be slightly less relaxed. In truth, these are some of the most uncompromising and tight competitions you can enter a car into. However, following a few tips, like maintaining detailed documentation about your vehicle, making sure your car is in spotless condition, and researching your event, can give you a foot up in the competition. Just getting into a concours can be a challenge, so you want to leave nothing to chance. Here are five essential tips to prepare your car for a concours event.