The Classic International Scout Basically Paved The Way For Modern Off-Road SUVs

Owners may rarely take advantage of their off-road chops, but rugged-looking, trail-friendly SUVs seem to be having their moment. As just a few examples, the Nissan Xterra is finally coming back, as is the body-on-frame Pathfinder, and the iconic Mitsubishi Pajero/Montero is also slated for a modern return. And speaking of legends, Volkswagen is still on track to revive the Scout, too — as a 21st century take on one of the world's first-ever sport-utility vehicles.

Sure, by the 1950s, Jeeps were in civilian production already, and the Chevrolet Suburban had debuted back in 1935. Yet neither of those, nor the 1953 International Harvester (IH) Travelall, had been designed on a unique, clean-sheet chassis dedicated specifically to combining comfort and capability for everyday owners. The Jeep, of course, was first engineered for the military, while Suburban and Travelall rode on frames borrowed from pre-existing trucks.

The Scout was to be created right from the start as a more civilized vehicle, albeit one that was originally conceived as a small pickup in its own right. In fact, the Scout sort of set the template for the Slate truck since both started in pickup configurations but offered bolt-on tops, etc., that could convert the vehicles into SUVs. The Scout had even more of a bare-bones foundation, though, since the entry model had no top, doors, or rear seats at all. Still, in its full-cabin configuration, the Scout was relatively comfy for its era — especially compared to other vehicles of the time with 4X4 off-road capability.

Perhaps more important was the positive reaction of shoppers. Contrary to IH expectations, they actually preferred the Scout SUV bodystyle over the pickup.