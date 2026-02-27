Nissan's Upcoming Body-On-Frame Pathfinder Apparently Won't Replace The Current One

If that really is Nissan's plan, it certainly wouldn't be the first time an automaker has continued to sell the old version of a car alongside the new one. Heck, it wouldn't even be Nissan's first time. While plenty of people remember Ram's decision to continue selling the old Ram 1500 under the Ram Classic label until the design was 17 years old, don't forget that Nissan also did this with the Rogue back in 2013 when it "introduced" the Rogue Select, and more recently with the Kicks Play.

Those examples are a little different, though, since we're still talking about generally similar vehicles with the same layouts. The second-generation Rogue and fifth-generation Ram may have been much better vehicles than the ones they were designed to replace, but a body-on-frame truck is still a truck, and a front-wheel-drive-based crossover is still a crossover. Even though Nissan reportedly plans to update the Pathfinder before turning it into the Pathfinder Select or whatever it's eventually called, I can't think of any automaker ever trying something like this.

It's entirely possible this whole "two different Pathfinders" thing will work out for Nissan, but I'm not going to pretend it won't make the entire lineup more confusing. In addition to selling two wildly different Pathfinders, if the new Pathfinder is a three-row body-on-frame SUV, where does the Armada fit into the lineup? Is the Armada going away or getting even bigger? And if the new Pathfinder will be significantly smaller than the Armada, how's that going to work with the new Xterra? Could they have not just called the new Pathfinder the Xterra XL or something like that?

Heck, does the Pathfinder name even carry much weight anymore? From the sound of it, we'll find out in a few years.