Why Only One US Highway Uses The Metric System

While most of the globe adopted the metric system at least 50 years ago, the United States remains one of the few holdouts refusing to join the international standard. However, the country isn't completely devoid of government metric usage. Interstate 19 uses metric signage, and it's the only U.S. highway that does so. The 63-mile route stretches from Nogales on the Mexican border to Tucson, entirely within Arizona. I-19's metric signs are a vestige of a federal flirtation with joining the final wave of major countries to convert to the metric system.

Believe it or not, Congress passed the Metric Conversion Act of 1975 with overwhelming bipartisan support. In the House, 300 representatives voted for the bill against 63, more than a supermajority. One caveat made the Act popular with legislators: conversion to metric was completely voluntary. The only concrete achievement of the Metric Conversion Act was establishing the United States Metric Board, an agency tasked with acclimating the American public to the metric system.

The metric signage along I-19 was the U.S. Metric Board's largest experiment. According to the New York Times, the Interstate was selected because it was "a relatively isolated" highway near the border with Mexico, a metric-using country. I-19 also doesn't intersect with many highways along its route. The agency hoped this project and others like it would, over time, foster a population that wanted to convert to metric. Over 40 years later, and we're still waiting.