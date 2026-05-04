Do All Official U.S. Road Signs Use The Same Font And Design?

Before President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act in 1956, drivers could still voyage across the United States on a network of roads, navigating via road signs just as you can today. Those signs, however, were an overhead and roadside mishmash of fonts, shapes, and colors. When 70-mph highway speeds were mostly science fiction, the chaotic signage was fine. Unsightly, sure. But legible enough for the drivers of the time at the speeds of the time.

As speeds increased, though, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) – the same organization that insisted states stop putting jokes in highway signage – had a way to clean things up. The agency reached into its bag of tricks and pulled out Highway Gothic, a modified version of the Gothic font you'd find in your font dropdown. So, from 1948 on, the FHWA started plastering Highway Gothic on official road signs across the U.S. That is, until reflective signage presented a unique safety concern. Here comes your two-dollar word of the day: "halation." It refers to the apparent fuzziness surrounding luminous objects, like street lamps or, you guessed it, brightly illuminated Highway Gothic lettering due to reflective sheeting covering the signs.

Enter Clearview, the font brainchild of Meeker & Associates and Terminal Design, Inc. At a glance, Clearview looks an awful lot like Highway Gothic. But there are differences. For starters, the newer font flattened out the little slanting shapes on letters like l, d, t, and k. Interior spaces are larger, too, to help combat light-based distortion. There's also a scale difference; lowercase letters in Clearview are almost as tall as the capitalized ones. Weird? Sure. Legible? You betcha. Even with the improvement efforts, though, neither font won a decisive victory at the federal level.