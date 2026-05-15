The VW ID Polo GTI Is The First-Ever Fully Electric GTI
Volkswagen started publicly flirting with the idea of an electric Polo GTI back in 2023, with the ID.GTI Concept but it's finally here. It's the first-ever fully electric GTI of any kind in the iconic nameplate's 50 years. And from almost every angle, you might struggle to tell the difference between the production car and the concept. It even has the same killer wheels. Of course, it's based on the new ID Polo that debuted in April, so its concept-like design shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. But it's always fun to see a production car match its concept almost exactly.
On paper at least, VW seems to have embedded the ethos of the GTI into an EV pretty well. It has very appropriate GTI-level power, a decent range, and doesn't look overly flashy or EV-like. Without already knowing it's electric, you'd just think it was another GTI.
Proper hot hatch performance and handling
Like all GTIs, the ID Polo version has its motor up front and it drives only the front wheels. No dual-motor monster powertrain here. Its lone electric motor makes a reasonable 223 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque, which scoots the ID Polo GTI to 62 mpg in 6.8 seconds. That's a touch slower than I might expect from a subcompact with 223 horses, but being an EV with a 52 kWh battery in its belly, it weighs 3,395 pounds, which is heavier than the larger, gas-powered Mk8 GTI. But, hey, at least it has a decent range of 263 miles, on Europe's WLTP cycle. And with the benefits of EV interior packaging, the ID Polo GTI has more passenger and cargo space than the combustion Polo, the latter of which is up 25%.
To keep it moving like a GTI should, the spicy electric Polo gets a limited-slip front differential standard, as well as standard adaptive dampers, and GTI-specific progressive steering tuning. While it's said to have all of its power "generally available at all times," there's a new GTI mode, that puts all of its adjustable settings in max-attack, including its power delivery. GTI mode also switches the look of the interior screens and gauges.
If you don't want max-attack mode, you can customize an individual setting, which isn't uncommon for any modern car. However, there is one interesting point: with the ID Polo GTI's, you can customize its exterior "engine" sound between Comfort and Sport settings. Customizable interior fake engine noise is common in EVs, but exterior fake engine sound is far less so.
It's worth it for the retro gauges alone
Speaking of interiors, the ID Polo GTI gets a similarly fantastic cabin as the regular ID Polo, with all of its physical buttons, just with sportier seats and lots of red stitching. The steering wheel also gets a red stripe at 12 o'clock, in case you forget which direction you're pointing. Thankfully, it still gets the spectacular retro theme for the digital gauges and infotainment screen. You can use regular old digital dials if you'd like, but using them over the perfectly retro '80s GTI gauges is a sin and I won't hear words of the contrary. I also really love how the infotainment screen gets all '80s, too, with the cassette player looking media player and the CRT-style nav screen.
Pre-sales for the ID Polo GTI in Germany start this fall at 39,000 euros. Of course, it will only ever be sold in Europe, which is why I'm now researching working visas for Germany.