The VW ID Polo GTI Is The First-Ever Fully Electric GTI

Like all GTIs, the ID Polo version has its motor up front and it drives only the front wheels. No dual-motor monster powertrain here. Its lone electric motor makes a reasonable 223 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque, which scoots the ID Polo GTI to 62 mpg in 6.8 seconds. That's a touch slower than I might expect from a subcompact with 223 horses, but being an EV with a 52 kWh battery in its belly, it weighs 3,395 pounds, which is heavier than the larger, gas-powered Mk8 GTI. But, hey, at least it has a decent range of 263 miles, on Europe's WLTP cycle. And with the benefits of EV interior packaging, the ID Polo GTI has more passenger and cargo space than the combustion Polo, the latter of which is up 25%.

To keep it moving like a GTI should, the spicy electric Polo gets a limited-slip front differential standard, as well as standard adaptive dampers, and GTI-specific progressive steering tuning. While it's said to have all of its power "generally available at all times," there's a new GTI mode, that puts all of its adjustable settings in max-attack, including its power delivery. GTI mode also switches the look of the interior screens and gauges.

If you don't want max-attack mode, you can customize an individual setting, which isn't uncommon for any modern car. However, there is one interesting point: with the ID Polo GTI's, you can customize its exterior "engine" sound between Comfort and Sport settings. Customizable interior fake engine noise is common in EVs, but exterior fake engine sound is far less so.