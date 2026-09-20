What Are The Common Problems With 2021 Ford Broncos?
The Ford Bronco nameplate sat dormant for more than two decades before Ford brought it back for the 2021 model year. The anticipation leading into its launch was intense, to say the least. Right around that time, it was reported that Ford was sitting on more than 125,000 reservations before the sixth-generation Bronco reached showroom floors.
Ford's base engine for this model was a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder mated to either the 10R60 10-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual. Drivers received up to 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque when using premium fuel. Alternatively, you could select a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo, available only with the 10-speed automatic, offering up to 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque (premium fuel).
Since then, five years have passed, giving us a better sense of the 2021 Bronco's reliability. Consumer Reports (CR) rates the 2021 Bronco's reliability score as average — trailing the 4Runner, which CR considers exceptional, but still coming in ahead of the Wrangler.
With 20 different recalls since its release, the most common problems of the 2021 Bronco include the V6 engine suffering from catastrophic valvetrain trouble, cracking hardtops, tie rod failures, and fuel-pump failures that can cause engine stalling.
A closer look at the 2021 Bronco's biggest problems
A particularly common early complaint associated with the 2021 Bronco involved its removable hardtop. Ford announced in 2021 that it would replace affected removable hardtops that experienced an unsatisfactory aesthetic when subjected to extreme water and humidity. But the Bronco's removable hardtop roof-related troubles didn't end here. NHTSA's recall database lists a 2026 campaign covering 16,200 Broncos (2021 to 2022), citing removable roof pane cracking, delaminating, and pieces possibly flying off while in motion.
Powertrain trouble hit the 2.7-liter V6 notably hard. In 2024, Ford filed an NHTSA recall campaign, part of which involved 15,835 Broncos (2021-2022) having intake valves that could fracture and cause "catastrophic engine damage." Our running tracker of Ford's 2025 recalls also lists a separate January 2025 campaign covering roughly 149,449 Broncos (2021-2024) for a rear shock absorber reservoir that may detach.
In 2024, NHTSA officials investigated the 2021 Bronco for fuel pump failures. The investigation found that these problems stemmed from reduced internal fuel pump clearance. A 2026 NHTSA recall campaign also covers certain 2021 Broncos for an engine compartment wiring harness that can become damaged and short-circuit, potentially causing fires. While there has never been a formal recall targeting 2021 Bronco tie rod failure, some have experienced this issue during difficult off-road challenges with larger tires.
Other issues documented by drivers include broken rear cargo door handles, loss of four-wheel drive, and various electrical problems. Notable complaints have also been made about the Bronco's lack of noise isolation at higher speeds, so much so that MotorTrend reported difficulty holding a conversation at highway speeds.
Which 2021 Bronco holds up best?
For buyers who want the most stout engine, the 2.3-liter four-cylinder makes a slightly stronger case than the 2.7-liter V6. Bronco Nation notes relatively little discussion of failures involving the 2.3 four. On the other hand, 2021 2.7-liter Broncos became associated with intake-valve failures, sparking a recall. Still, negative chatter surrounding 2.7-liter intake-valve failure has largely diminished following the order.
When looking at transmission choices, the story isn't clear-cut. Like most cases, manual transmissions tend to be simpler than an automatic, and that can aid in maintenance costs. However, Ford did issue a technical service bulletin for 2021–2023 Broncos equipped with the 7-speed manual due to grinding and gear-engagement problems.
The 10-speed automatic has not been tied to an equivalent Bronco-specific failure pattern, but it does have its own share of complaints for 2022 and 2023 models. Given how often hardtop troubles surface, the soft top has drawn far fewer complaints than the Molded-In-Color hardtop. Buyers set on a hardtop should specifically ask whether a used Bronco has already had its roof replaced under Ford's customer satisfaction program and whether it is part of any newer hardtop-related recalls.