What Are The Common Problems With 2021 Ford Broncos?

The Ford Bronco nameplate sat dormant for more than two decades before Ford brought it back for the 2021 model year. The anticipation leading into its launch was intense, to say the least. Right around that time, it was reported that Ford was sitting on more than 125,000 reservations before the sixth-generation Bronco reached showroom floors.

Ford's base engine for this model was a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder mated to either the 10R60 10-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual. Drivers received up to 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque when using premium fuel. Alternatively, you could select a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo, available only with the 10-speed automatic, offering up to 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque (premium fuel).

Since then, five years have passed, giving us a better sense of the 2021 Bronco's reliability. Consumer Reports (CR) rates the 2021 Bronco's reliability score as average — trailing the 4Runner, which CR considers exceptional, but still coming in ahead of the Wrangler.

With 20 different recalls since its release, the most common problems of the 2021 Bronco include the V6 engine suffering from catastrophic valvetrain trouble, cracking hardtops, tie rod failures, and fuel-pump failures that can cause engine stalling.