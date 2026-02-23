What Exactly Are You Doing When You Jump Start An EV?

You may or may not know that an EV, in addition to its massive battery pack, has a smaller 12V system to power the auxiliaries. Just like what you'd find in an internal combustion vehicle, the 12V is there to facilitate your EV's lights, alarms, door locks, and sophisticated computer brains. The 12V also steps in to prevent voltage swings and protect the electrical systems whenever the main battery starts to act weird. It's even responsible for disconnecting the high-voltage system during a crash.

Understand that while it's entirely possible to jump an EV's 12V battery, you can't jump the main battery (and you should never attempt that). Regardless, the process of jump starting is very similar to what you've practiced in the past — at least for the vast majority of EVs. But to be certain, double-check the owner's manual, just in case. If you're confused or haven't jump started a car before, a quick and easy way to remember the process is an old saying: "Red from the dead to red on the good, and black from the good to under the hood."

Before you jump start, however, there are a few EV-specific things to take note of here. Don't use another EV to jump the dead one, as the 12V battery is not designed to assist another jump start. Second, unplug your EV from its charger before jumping the 12V. And, of course, don't mix up the jumper cable colors; the internet already has a vast library of the calamities that might occur when you do.