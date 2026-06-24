The Blazerossa Is So Dumb I Have No Choice But To Love It

I love when things are dumb and bad. That extends to cars, and I've maybe never seen it done better than this Testarossa-styled Chevy Blazer. Some enterprising soul took a look at a 1985 Blazer and thought "Surely this would be better if it looked like Sonny Crockett's Ferrari" — a concept so buckwild that I simply have to respect it. This is terrible, truly dogshit, and for that I can't help but adore it.

The basis of this build is a 1985 S10 Blazer, the smaller counterpart to the beloved K5. The seller has added custom bodywork all around, including Testarossa-inspired styling elements on the doors that flow into the rear fenders — at least, in theory. In reality, there's not much flow going on here, because nothing about the Blazer's body plays nice with Ferrari's design ethos. The seller says that the Blazerossa "Needs driver door shaved to match rest," among other finishing details, as if anyone else on god's green earth would have the same aesthetic tastes as this thing's builder.