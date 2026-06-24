The Blazerossa Is So Dumb I Have No Choice But To Love It
I love when things are dumb and bad. That extends to cars, and I've maybe never seen it done better than this Testarossa-styled Chevy Blazer. Some enterprising soul took a look at a 1985 Blazer and thought "Surely this would be better if it looked like Sonny Crockett's Ferrari" — a concept so buckwild that I simply have to respect it. This is terrible, truly dogshit, and for that I can't help but adore it.
The basis of this build is a 1985 S10 Blazer, the smaller counterpart to the beloved K5. The seller has added custom bodywork all around, including Testarossa-inspired styling elements on the doors that flow into the rear fenders — at least, in theory. In reality, there's not much flow going on here, because nothing about the Blazer's body plays nice with Ferrari's design ethos. The seller says that the Blazerossa "Needs driver door shaved to match rest," among other finishing details, as if anyone else on god's green earth would have the same aesthetic tastes as this thing's builder.
The details are even weirder
The entire concept behind this Blazer is mind-boggling, but the closer you look the weirder it all gets. Why are the mirrors so incongruous with the rest of the design ethos? Why is it some toxic green up front, and what appears to be a rattlecanned deep emerald out back? Why does it look like the doors were painted separately? Why is the window tint so bad? Why is there so much Bondo over the custom paint?
This Blazerossa has fully broken my brain, and I can't not love it. It's so bad that it loops all the way back around to impressive in its audacity, and I want it to live forever. If you buy this car, please promise me you'll neither bring it back to stock nor finish it. It's best like this, a half-finished built of truly incomprehensible origins. Blazerossa, je t'aime.