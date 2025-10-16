This 2002 Honda Civic Three-Wheeler Is An Absolute Nightmare, And You Can (And Should?) Buy It
We come together here today to discuss yet another test of the phrase "respect all builds." Now I'm usually a fan of most wacky, illogical cars that sacrifice day-to-day functionality for the sake of uniqueness and fun, but this custom 2002 Honda Civic three-wheeler takes things to a whole new level. The only build I've seen that's more curious than this Honda is a Nissan Titan that was made to look like an International Scout, but ended up just creeping me out.
This, shall we say, unique Civic is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer with no reserve, so it could be a budget alternative to an embarrassing Polaris Slingshot or overpriced Morgan Three-Wheeler if you're brave enough! The seller says that this Civic was involved in an accident that resulted in a rollover in 2014, so I suppose that justifies cannibalizing this seventh-generation Civic and turning it into the monstrosity that you see here. For those of you who are wondering, this build is registered as a custom motorcycle with a North Carolina title, so it is street legal, if you dare.
It's a mullet car; business in the front and party in the back
From the B-pillar forward, this Tripod, as the badges on the front and rear declare, looks relatively normal, save for the custom windshield. It retains the stock front seats, front doors, steering wheel and dashboard as any other 2002 Civic, and its front-wheel-drive powertrain is the same, too. It's even got a five-speed manual transmission to let the driver get the most out of its 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine, or at least what's left after the 193,000 miles indicated on the odometer, but things get exceptionally strange from there.
The rear section of the Civic appears to have faced trial by sawzall, but honestly the transformation doesn't look as haphazard as it could. By retaining the B pillar and either the original roof cross-member or a fabricated one, the car should retain a modicum of structural integrity, and it allows the seatbelts to remain operational. The custom-fabricated fiberglass bodywork blends remarkably well with the stock Civic doors, all things considered. It even has an integrated spoiler, and speedster-style scallops to allow for more seat adjustments. Beneath that custom fiberglass rear end hides a custom swing arm rear design that looks a bit flimsy, but all the weight sits over the front wheels anyway so that shouldn't be too much of an issue. I wonder if it does stoppies....
The seller says that the haphazard-looking fuel system involves a recently replaced fuel pump, but the exposed wires, zip ties, and ratchet straps don't inspire much confidence, personally, but hey life's short, why not have some fun.
At the time of writing, the highest bid on this distinctive custom build is a mere $101, and it's listed with no reserve, so this is potentially a steal of a three-wheeled nightmare. Proceed with caution, everyone, and I hope the new buyer installs a fire extinguisher somewhere within easy reach, just in case.