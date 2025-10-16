This 2002 Honda Civic Three-Wheeler Is An Absolute Nightmare, And You Can (And Should?) Buy It

From the B-pillar forward, this Tripod, as the badges on the front and rear declare, looks relatively normal, save for the custom windshield. It retains the stock front seats, front doors, steering wheel and dashboard as any other 2002 Civic, and its front-wheel-drive powertrain is the same, too. It's even got a five-speed manual transmission to let the driver get the most out of its 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine, or at least what's left after the 193,000 miles indicated on the odometer, but things get exceptionally strange from there.

The rear section of the Civic appears to have faced trial by sawzall, but honestly the transformation doesn't look as haphazard as it could. By retaining the B pillar and either the original roof cross-member or a fabricated one, the car should retain a modicum of structural integrity, and it allows the seatbelts to remain operational. The custom-fabricated fiberglass bodywork blends remarkably well with the stock Civic doors, all things considered. It even has an integrated spoiler, and speedster-style scallops to allow for more seat adjustments. Beneath that custom fiberglass rear end hides a custom swing arm rear design that looks a bit flimsy, but all the weight sits over the front wheels anyway so that shouldn't be too much of an issue. I wonder if it does stoppies....

The seller says that the haphazard-looking fuel system involves a recently replaced fuel pump, but the exposed wires, zip ties, and ratchet straps don't inspire much confidence, personally, but hey life's short, why not have some fun.

At the time of writing, the highest bid on this distinctive custom build is a mere $101, and it's listed with no reserve, so this is potentially a steal of a three-wheeled nightmare. Proceed with caution, everyone, and I hope the new buyer installs a fire extinguisher somewhere within easy reach, just in case.