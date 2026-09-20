10 Motorcycle Upgrades That Can Improve Comfort And Performance

There's no shortage of aftermarket parts that can make a motorcycle faster, louder, lighter, or just better suited to the general business of going very quickly. The catch is that a lot of those upgrades come with compromises. Push too far toward outright performance and the bike can become less pleasant everywhere except the exact situations you optimized it for. Chase comfort too aggressively, though, and you can wind up sanding off some of the feedback, control, and involvement that made the bike fun in the first place.

So today we're talking about the sweet spot. Obviously, most modifications are going to involve some amount of tradeoff; the bike you set up to be a great touring motorcycle for riding long distances won't also be the quickest motorcycle when it comes to 0-to-60 times. But you can approach the art and science of modification with a general ethos of balance. There are quite a few mods that can genuinely improve both comfort and performance to some degree, and others that can at least improve one without obliterating the other.

That is the standard here. These are not the flashiest motorcycle modifications you can buy, and they are not all going to turn up on a race bike. They are upgrades that, when chosen well for the bike and rider, can make a motorcycle better to ride hard without making you regret it the rest of the time.