10 Great Touring Motorcycles For Riding Long Distance

The 'Gold Wing standard'. It's not an official term, but it should be. Honda's high-end touring motorcycle, the Gold Wing, has been dominating the long-distance cruising game for five decades now. In fact, the bike celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The latest model doubles down on delivering the smoothest, most comfortable long-distance ride possible.

At its heart lies a velvety 1,833cc, liquid-cooled flat-six engine. Its turbine-like smoothness emphasizes the engineering that went into making this motorcycle as refined as possible, but it's just one cog in an advanced piece of machinery. The unique double-wishbone front suspension, which requires no telescopic fork, allowed Honda to maximize space and improve ride quality. Honda says it also improves responsiveness, which is crucial on an 845-pound (383-kg) bike.

The tech is also second to none. You can option a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission on the Honda Gold Wing for an even more seamless experience. It even has a reverse gear! Cruise control, hill start assist, heated grips, and adjustable ride modes are onboard, too, and there is even a model with an airbag. The full-color infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto only adds to the first-class two-wheel experience.

But does the Gold Wing have what it takes to also elevate your heartbeat? You bet! With 125 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque, the large flat-six moves the Gold Wing with willingness and authority from the get-go. The handling defies belief, too. So, yeah, it can eat highway miles and carve corners with equal tenacity. Oh, and it's not likely to ever leave you stranded — the Gold Wing is famously reliable.