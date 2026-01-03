10 Great Touring Motorcycles For Riding Long Distance
Escapism. It's a term that gains traction with each passing year, and particularly after we were all hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. At its core, escapism includes any activity that would mentally or physically remove you from the unpleasant nine-to-five reality. Some binge-watch or game. Others exercise or spend time in nature.
But, as two-wheel enthusiasts will point out, nothing beats a long bike ride. The flow state you reach when riding a bike is unparalleled, and you can stay in it for hours — with the right bike, of course. Fortunately, the market today is flooded with motorcycles that can cover hundreds of miles while providing maximum comfort. Tourers. Sport tourers. Adventure tourers. You name it, there is a model waiting in dealerships.
In this piece, we'll present 10 motorcycles for long-distance riding. These bikes are designed to pamper the rider while delivering adrenaline with excellent performance, sharp handling, and an intoxicating sound. Equally adept at getting you to work as they are at taking a long weekend trip, these touring motorcycles perfectly encapsulate the escapism bikers seek. Let's have a closer look!
Honda Gold Wing (2018 to Present)
The 'Gold Wing standard'. It's not an official term, but it should be. Honda's high-end touring motorcycle, the Gold Wing, has been dominating the long-distance cruising game for five decades now. In fact, the bike celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The latest model doubles down on delivering the smoothest, most comfortable long-distance ride possible.
At its heart lies a velvety 1,833cc, liquid-cooled flat-six engine. Its turbine-like smoothness emphasizes the engineering that went into making this motorcycle as refined as possible, but it's just one cog in an advanced piece of machinery. The unique double-wishbone front suspension, which requires no telescopic fork, allowed Honda to maximize space and improve ride quality. Honda says it also improves responsiveness, which is crucial on an 845-pound (383-kg) bike.
The tech is also second to none. You can option a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission on the Honda Gold Wing for an even more seamless experience. It even has a reverse gear! Cruise control, hill start assist, heated grips, and adjustable ride modes are onboard, too, and there is even a model with an airbag. The full-color infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto only adds to the first-class two-wheel experience.
But does the Gold Wing have what it takes to also elevate your heartbeat? You bet! With 125 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque, the large flat-six moves the Gold Wing with willingness and authority from the get-go. The handling defies belief, too. So, yeah, it can eat highway miles and carve corners with equal tenacity. Oh, and it's not likely to ever leave you stranded — the Gold Wing is famously reliable.
BMW K 1600 GTL & Grand America (2021 to Present)
If we can single out one bike that could unsettle Gold Wing's dominance in the high-end touring category, it's the BMW K 1600 GTL. Unlike its Honda rival, however, the Bavarian machine places a higher emphasis on performance. Yes, its 1,649cc inline-six engine is creamy, but it produces 160 hp, compared to the Gold Wing's 125 hp. Torque is also higher at 133 lb-ft, and the K 1600 GTL weighs less at 789 pounds (358 kg).
So, all things considered, BMW's tourer leaves the Gold Wing in the dust as far as acceleration goes. But it's better in the twisties, too. Thanks to the dry-sump lubrication, BMW positioned the engine lower in the chassis, giving the K 1600 GTL agility that crushes everything else in the category. Heck, BMW even equipped this bike with a lean-angle-detecting traction control system, same as the firm's superbikes.
The electronically adjustable suspension is another feature that delivers sharp cornering or long-haul comfort through multiple riding modes. And the tech flood doesn't stop there. The K 1600 GTL features adaptive headlights, which points the light into corners, even when the bike leans.
As for infotainment, the K 1600 GTL features a massive 10.25-inch color display but lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Instead, the system connects to your smartphone via the BMW Motorrad Connected app, which allows navigation and music control. Speaking of which, the K 1600 GTL and Grand America models come standard with the audio system 2.0, which works with in-helmet speakers.
Harley Davidson Road Glide (2023 to Present)
The Road Glide is already an American bagger legend. Its recognizable 'shark nose' fairing that doesn't move with the handles, torquey V-twin engine, and unparalleled open-road comfort made it a favorite among American bike enthusiasts. The latest generation, launched for the 2024 MY alongside the slightly sportier Street Glide, is still easily recognizable as a Road Glide, but brings several improvements that refine the overall riding experience.
Notably, a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine is nestled between the wheels. The 1,923cc unit produces 105 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque available at just 3,250 rpm for effortless acceleration at any speed. Crucially, it's an incredibly smooth powertrain once you start moving — you only feel the V-twin thump at idle. At 838 pounds (380 kg), the Road Glide is no feather, but the new adjustable Showa suspension keeps things nice and steady in the corners. Oh, and it also provides the smoothest ride you can imagine, but that's something we've come to expect from a Road Glide. Did we mention that the seats were also improved for higher comfort? Meanwhile, 320-mm front and 300-mm rear Brembo brakes ensure that you'll stop this beast in a timely manner when required.
Tech is up there with the best of the industry. The Road Glide has adjustable throttle maps, which you can approach via the four ride modes, alongside ABS and corner-sensitive traction control. Everything is controlled via the massive 12.3-inch color display, which even has touchscreen functionality when stationary. Apple CarPlay is also supported, but only with a headset.
Indian Roadmaster (2014 to Present)
All. The. Torque. Indian's bagger offers that classic American thump, with 133 lb-ft of torque available at just 3,800 rpm if you opt for the PowerPlus 112 liquid-cooled V-twin engine. With 126 hp on tap, Indian's 1,843cc engine is also potent at the top end. Of course, this doesn't turn the Roadmaster into a sportbike, but it provides ever-present thrust. Flick the wrist. Enjoy the catapult-like acceleration. Oh, and in true American V-twin fashion, the engine is buttery smooth throughout its range. The same is true for the regular PowerPlus 108 (1,768cc) option, which is just 4 hp and 5 lb-ft short of the larger engine.
The Roadmaster PowerPlus is a heavy bike, weighing up to 933 pounds in the Pursuit variant, which offers armchair-like two-up comfort. It's also a massive bike with a long 65.7-inch wheelbase. The Indian Roadmaster, then, is more of a two-wheeled car than a motorcycle. So, agility and maneuverability are poor. Treat it like a car, though, and you'll have one of the most comfortable long-distance cruising experiences around. This thing eats miles like a locomotive, with robustness and smoothness that few can match.
Don't let that retro design fool you into thinking there is no tech onboard. To make it that much more cruiser-friendly, Indian equips the Roadster with cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, hill-hold control, rear collision warning, and lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. Heck, there is even cylinder deactivation that saves fuel and reduces heat stroke once stationary.
BMW R 1300 RT (2025 to Present)
Want a comfortable tourer, but also one that will be fun on a winding road? Look no further than BMW Motorrad's latest R 1300 RT. Launched in 2025, it is the latest iteration of BMW's category-defining sport tourers — the R 1200 RT and R 1250 RT. As its name suggests, the latest model has a larger 1,300cc boxer twin. With 143 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque, the flat twin provides serious grunt and propels the R 1300 RT to a top speed of 140 mph (225 km/h).
As expected from a BMW motorcycle, the R 1300 RT pushes the boundaries of handling and comfort. This time, the German engineers did that using the semi-active Dynamic Chassis Adaptation (DCA), which allows the rider to change the geometry from flat to nose-down. Using this tech, you can turn the R 1300 RT from a plush tourer to a focused machine that carves twisty roads almost like a sportbike.
The R 1300 RT also features some of the most advanced safety tech in the industry. The standard Dynamic Cruise Control has a braking function, but customers can opt for Active Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Change Warning, and Rear End Collision to make long rides more comfortable and ultimately safer.
Like the K 1600 GTL tourer, BMW's sports tourer also features a large 10.25-inch full-color touchscreen, which supports navigation through the company's Connectivity Hub. So, no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Still, BMW promises that the infotainment will support interesting accessories, like smart glasses, in the future.
Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ (2023 to Present)
Want a more affordable sports tourer with plenty of character? The Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ is one of the most exciting options on the market right now. Powered by a potent 890cc three-cylinder engine with 117 hp and 69 lb-ft of torque, The Tracer 9 GT+ can more than keep up with larger sports tourers. Its 512-pound (232 kg) curb weight certainly helps here, but it also gives the bike agility that you wouldn't expect on such a motorcycle.
Find a long, straight stretch, and this bike's excellent comfort immediately stands out. For the 2025 MY in overseas markets, Yamaha installed a thicker seat pad and reduced seat height, making the Tracer 9 GT+ more comfortable both when riding and standing. The handlebars were also repositioned for greater comfort, and the new electronically adjustable screen creates less wind buffeting. As a cherry on top, the KYB semi-active suspension provides a plush ride in Street mode, though it can also automatically adjust the damping in unison with the adaptive cruise control to maximize braking power.
Indeed, the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ is a very smart bike, with tech features you wouldn't expect at its price point. Most notably, it comes standard with the Y-AMT semi-automatic transmission, alongside Yamaha's claim of the world's first Matrix LEDs that can illuminate sections of the road so as not to blind oncoming vehicles. The only snag: Yamaha still hasn't brought the updated GT+ to the U.S. — you can currently only purchase the regular Tracer 9. Let's hope this changes, as it's a killer motorcycle!
Honda NT1100 DCT (2021 to Present)
American enthusiasts will surely lament the fact that the Honda NT1100 is only available in the U.S. with the six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Yes, it seems like overseas markets are always getting the better deals, but in this case, Honda's DCT fits the bike like a glove. You can still change gears on the NT1100, but without using the clutch, so the sporty side remains intact. However, if you just want to stretch out on the comfortable seat and relax, the faultless DCT can take over completely.
The DCT is paired with a 1,084cc parallel twin borrowed from the Africa Twin. It produces 101 hp, so it's not the most potent around, but it also has a reputation for excellent reliability. The parallel twin is torquey, too, with 86.2 lb-ft that moves the bike with enough authority. That said, you won't be enjoying winding roads as much as on the Tracer 9 GT+. The Honda NT1100 is certainly capable in the corners, but the Showa suspension is set up for a comfortable, rather than a spirited ride. Of course, this means long-distance comfort is outstanding.
As for tech features, the NT1100 is solidly equipped for the price. You get a relatively big 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, USB charging port, cruise control, LED lighting, and heated grips. Yes, Honda might've kept the price low by opting for a chain, rather than a shaft drive, but the O-ring chain should at least be easier to clean up.
Kawasaki Versys 1100 SE LT (2025)
The Kawasaki Versys 1100 SE LT tries to be the Swiss army knife of touring motorcycles. Designed primarily for long-distance cruising, but with Kawasaki's traditional sporty edge and adventure-bikeroad clearance, the Versys looks like the sensible choice in the category.
For the long-distance cruising part, the Versys 1100 SE LT is equipped with the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) suspension with Showa Skyhook electronically adjustable dampers, which reduce the impact of road imperfections. Add to that an upright, comfortable seating position for two, and you have the basics covered. Okay, the Versys 1100 SE LT might be a bit too tall for shorter, novice riders, but seasoned bikers shouldn't have issues.
Then, we come to the star of the show — the Ninja-sourced, 1,099cc four-cylinder powerhouse. With 133 hp and 82.5 lb-ft of torque on tap, the engine moves the 571-pound (259 kg) Versys with relative ease, even at highway speeds. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Corner Management Function (KCMF) ensures stable cornering. Yes, it won't light your pants on fire, but it's a capable bike considering its intended purpose.
How about venturing off the beaten path, though? Well, it's no Honda Africa Twin, but thanks to the long-travel suspension, the Versys 1100 SE LT gives you more options once you hit the road. Riding over unpaved roads in the countryside is not only a breeze, but entirely comfortable on Kawasaki's touring bike. Just make sure you don't overestimate it — the Versys 1100 SE LT is primarily a road bike and not fit for challenging terrains.
Ducati Multistrada V4 (2021 to Present)
The Ducati Multistrada takes the multi-road approach of the Kawasaki Versys 1100 SE LT and amps it up to eleven. Launched in 2020 as a brand-new model, the Multistrada V4 packs a 170-hp, 1,158cc V4 monster, which surges forward with even the slightest wrist flick. The relatively low 509-pound (231 kg) curb weight certainly makes the Multistrada V4 even livelier, giving it superbike-like performance in a straight line.
But what about its off-road credentials? After all, Multistrada translates to 'many roads.' Well, 170 hp certainly seems scary on slippery roads, and Ducati was wise to offer multiple riding modes. For example, choose Wet or Enduro, and the power will be limited to 115 hp. The high road clearance and long suspension travel further elevate the bike's off-road capabilities. Ultimately, the Multistrada V4 is not an all-terrain beast, but it is still capable enough for most people.
Still, it's the paved road where the Multistrada V4 truly shines. The semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension irons out road irregularities while keeping the motorcycle stable in the corners. In true Ducati fashion, the Multistrada V4 will put a smile on your face on a winding road.
If you want the high-tech features available on other touring bikes, you need to go for the expensive Multistrada V4 S, though. The high-end model has adaptive cruise control as standard, alongside an Automatic Lowering Device that lowers the bike at slower speeds to help you keep your feet on the ground. Of course, every V4 is packed with electronic aids that can make you feel like Marc Marquez behind the handlebars.
BMW R 1300 GS & GS Adventure (2024 to Present)
Ubiquitous. That's precisely the word you'd use for BMW's GS family if you live in Europe. People there love this bike. It looks a little ungainly, but once you ride a GS for a few hundred miles, you will be a convert. Put simply, this is one of the most accomplished motorcycles on the market, and the BMW R 1300 GS, launched in 2024, takes the series to new heights.
Speed? The latest R 1300 GS has speed in spades, thanks to the new 1,300cc flat twin that produces 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque. The powerplant delivers power smoothly and feels torquey throughout. Handling? The boxer engine configuration ensures a low center of gravity, giving the bike an agile, sportbike-like feel, aided by BMW's Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) system. Comfort? Yup, that too. The R 1300 GS has plenty of room on the saddle and a suspension that takes care of your back. Wind protection: top-notch. Heck, the Adaptive Vehicle Height Control lowers the bike at stops to make climbing easier.
But does the R 1300 GS still do the adventure bits well? Of course it does, but for real off-roading, you'll want the Adventure model. With longer suspension travel and a larger 7.9-gallon (30-liter) fuel tank than the regular GS, the GS Adventure lets you explore places you wouldn't have dared before. The Adventure looks more rugged, too. Still, each model comes equipped with high-tech safety features, such as active cruise control, lane change warning, and matrix LED headlights.