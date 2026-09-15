Toyota Reveals $2,500 Entry-Level Kart That Families Can Fit In Their Minivans

Getting a child on the path to Formula 1 seems way out of reach for most families, especially when the sport's top prospects are born with a silver spoon and a cradle mounted to a go-kart. But one automaker is hoping to make racing more accessible by producing and selling an affordable kart for families. Toyota launched the GR Kart last week for 385,000 yen, or just under $2,500. As the price point suggests, the kart is available only at seven GR Garage locations and 36 karting tracks across Japan.

Toyota

The GR Kart is the heart of an entire ecosystem that Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda hopes will make karting as common a participatory sport as baseball or soccer. The kart itself was designed from the ground up to be easy to use and maintain. The 215cc four-stroke engine is easy to start, with a built-in, self-charging battery and a primer pump that draws fuel into the carburetor before the engine starts. Instead of a chain, the kart uses a belt-drive system with an automatic tensioner. There are even internal metal fuel lines inside the fuel tank so owners don't have to worry about gasoline degrading plastic lines over time. These small details make the kart's maintenance much easier for novices. Not to mention, the GR Kart's adjustable pedals and steering wheel can accommodate anyone between 4'5" and 6'0" tall.