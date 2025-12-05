Toyota Becomes Haas Title Sponsor, Flirting Close To An Actual F1 Return
Toyota Gazoo Racing announced on Thursday that it will be the title sponsor of the Haas F1 team starting next season. The agreement will strengthen the pre-existing relationship between Toyota and the American F1 team. Japanese automaker's motorsport division signed a multi-year technical partnership with Haas last year; before that point, Toyota hadn't been involved in F1 since its factory team left the sport in 2009. Haas will continue to compete with Ferrari power units.
After a single year, Haas' on-track performance has noticeably improved. While the team might be sitting one place lower in the constructors' championship, Haas has increased their points haul by 25% with one race left to run. Thanks to Toyota, the North Carolina-based team has more resources at its disposal than at any point since the team's 2016 debut. For instance, the team will be installing its first-ever personal simulator next year at its European base in Banbury, UK. Haas has long relied on the use of Ferrari's simulator in Maranello. According to F1's official website, Toyota's chairman Akio Toyoda said:
"Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential and set their sights on even greater dreams.
Seeing this transformation moved me deeply. And today, I can say this with confidence, Toyota has finally begun to move – really move. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for standing alongside our young members, believing in their potential, and facing the future with the same passion and perspective."
Toyota has a potential F1 destination for its drivers
The closer ties between Toyota and Haas illustrate how flexible manufacturer relationships in F1 have become. The Japanese manufacturer has taken a cost-effective route, where it can reap most of the benefits without developing a power unit. Its factory drivers have a viable destination in F1 and can aspire to compete in the world championship. For example, two-time FIA WEC Hypercar champion Ryō Hirakawa has had three practice appearances for Haas this season.
The other options Toyota could eventually take are far more expensive and require that the team produce its F1-eligible hybrid-turbo V6 engine. Audi secured its entry to the world championship by acquiring Sauber, an existing team. Cadillac joined with Andretti Global as the team was formed from scratch. As Honda has learned time and time again, team partnerships can be fragile. While its tie-up with Red Bull led to multiple championships and helped secure a race seat for Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull decided to part ways and Tsunoda is now on the sidelines.