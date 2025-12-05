Toyota Becomes Haas Title Sponsor, Flirting Close To An Actual F1 Return

Toyota Gazoo Racing announced on Thursday that it will be the title sponsor of the Haas F1 team starting next season. The agreement will strengthen the pre-existing relationship between Toyota and the American F1 team. Japanese automaker's motorsport division signed a multi-year technical partnership with Haas last year; before that point, Toyota hadn't been involved in F1 since its factory team left the sport in 2009. Haas will continue to compete with Ferrari power units.

After a single year, Haas' on-track performance has noticeably improved. While the team might be sitting one place lower in the constructors' championship, Haas has increased their points haul by 25% with one race left to run. Thanks to Toyota, the North Carolina-based team has more resources at its disposal than at any point since the team's 2016 debut. For instance, the team will be installing its first-ever personal simulator next year at its European base in Banbury, UK. Haas has long relied on the use of Ferrari's simulator in Maranello. According to F1's official website, Toyota's chairman Akio Toyoda said: