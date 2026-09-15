Why Hasn't America Produced An International Racing Legend In At Least 30 Years?

Many years have passed since the greatest drivers in the world counted at least a few Americans amongst them. Long gone are the days of immigrant legend Mario Andretti, F1 champ Phil Hill, and the revered Dan Gurney; there have been just four Americans in Formula 1 in my lifetime (I was born in 1987). Mario Andretti was the last American to win in F1, and both his son and grandson have already retired from racing. Heck, an American hasn't won the Le Mans 24 overall since Davy Jones won with the Joest team in 1996. No American driver has ever won a World Rally Championship (WRC) event. Even domestically, only three American drivers (Sam Hornish Jr., Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Josef Newgarden) have won an IndyCar championship since 2000.

If Americans aren't winning on the world stage, or even in our domestic open-wheel series, where are we winning? How did a founding global superpower of motorsport fall from grace this hard? At one time the world of motorsport was mostly America versus Germany, England, Italy, and France, with a few interlopers (Bruce McLaren, for example) from the Antipodes. Those European nations are still involved in international racing, and have been joined by other Euro nations to become the region from which most world champions arrive.

As the U.S. continues to throw away its soft power internationally, investing in our motorsport pyramid and taking back our place on the circuit could help revive that and bridge some gaps between us and our allies and trading partners. I lived in Spain when Fernando Alonso won his first F1 world title, and the country felt positively electric as a result. Perhaps an American winning in F1 or WRC could unite us all.