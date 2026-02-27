Cadillac F1 Names Its Debut Season Chassis After Refugee Immigrant American Legend Mario Andretti

Mario Andretti is one of America's greatest racers of all time. Nobody else has ever accomplished the incredibly varied wins that Andretti has amassed, including the Daytona 500, 12 Hours of Sebring (three times), 24 Hours of Daytona, Indianapolis 500, the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, and hundreds more. He is one of just two men in history to have won the Formula One World Championship racing under the stars and stripes American national flag, the other being Phil Hill. Because of Andretti's legacy and everything he accomplished, the Cadillac Formula One Team has dedicated its debut chassis design to his honor, naming it the Mario Andretti Cadillac 2026, or MAC-26.

When the new Cadillac finds its way to the grid in Australia in just a week, it will bear Mario Andretti's name. Look, I'm not a motorsport legend, but this seems like an incredible dedication from the team. MAC-26 likely won't be quite as successful as Super Mario was — it would be practically impossible for a brand new team to be fighting for victories in its first year — but just getting this car to the grid with his name on it is so great.

Across 128 starts in F1, Andretti managed to win 12 of them, sat on pole 18 times, and set 10 fastest laps. He raced for Lotus, March, Ferrari, Parnelli, Alfa Romeo, and Williams, finding his greatest success in 1978 when he beat Ronnie Peterson and Carlos Reutemann to the title. It'll take Cadillac quite a while to catch up to these kinds of statistics, and it's not a certainty that it ever will. This is a new car in a new era of F1, and while I hope the American team does well on debut, it would be an incredible longshot to even see a win this year.