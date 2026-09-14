Here's How Much A 2022 GMC Hummer EV Has Depreciated In 4 Years

For used car buyers, finding a vehicle with substantial depreciation can feel like hitting the lottery. When it comes to the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, the plunge in value for this over-the-top electric pickup is about half over four years. Let's put that number in perspective. The average vehicle loses about 42% of its original value over five years, while the typical EV depreciates by more than 57% over the same period. Meanwhile, pickups generally depreciate by 34% over five years. So, no matter how you slice it, the Hummer EV's steep four-year depreciation may be bad news for original owners but something of a lottery win for used-car buyers.

Perhaps that adage about the bigger they are, the harder they fall comes into play here. In an early on-road sighting in 2022, the Hummer EV's debut year, Jalopnik called GMC's gasless beast "huge in real-world traffic." That size carries over to big savings in the resale market. To get a better idea of what this means for today's buyers, we'll look at depreciation estimates from Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and iSeeCars. We'll also include current market pricing from Autotrader (hint: prices are about $50,000 less than what owners first paid).

If you're curious about four-year depreciation for the Hummer EV SUV, you'll need to wait a few years because that version didn't come out until 2024. In the meantime, we'll look at what happened to some other electric trucks that were available in 2022, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T. All MSRPs mentioned here include factory destination charges.