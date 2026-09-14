What Vehicles Did The Army Use Before The Jeep?

Models such as the Dodge Model 30 and various converted civilian cars used in the First World War and the Mexican Expedition proved that vehicles had a place on the battlefield. Then, during the interwar years, an interesting creation dubbed the Howie-Wiley "Belly Flopper" caught the U.S. Army's attention. It was essentially a rolling chassis on which a machine gun could be mounted, controlled with pedals and steered using a lever arm, with the driver lying down flat. It wasn't a massive success, and its use-case was certainly niche, but it did at least demonstrate that the Army was beginning to experiment with smaller, lighter reconnaissance vehicles.

In 1940, the American Bantam Car Company developed a prototype that delivered highly mobile, lightweight, four-wheel-drive transport for the Army. These early Bantam cars are believed to have started the name "Jeep." And while the origins of this name are murky, some believe it comes from a phonetic slurring of the military term "GP," for "General Purpose," while others chalk it up to a Popeye character, "Eugene the Jeep."

Bantam, Willys, and Ford all supplied vehicles for military testing, and from here, the Army moved forward with the Willys Quad as the primary design to be used – albeit with some modifications. – and thus the famously capable Willys Jeep found its start in life. After the war, Willys would trademark the Jeep name and go on to build the humble 4x4 a remarkable career in civilian markets, outside of military use. It wasn't as if the Jeep arrived and turned everything the Army knew about transport on its head. Instead, it was a culmination of everything the U.S. Army and automakers had learned over the last few decades in a neat and hugely effective package.