Sovereign Citizen Fills Truck Bed With 'Tyranny Trees,' Cops Arrest Him For Allegedly Cutting Down Flock Cameras

The country's surprisingly rapid descent into a mass-surveillance state has created some strange bedfellows. You might find yourself standing alongside someone who might have liked to blow up a federal building in the 1990s. Sheriff's deputies in Albuquerque, New Mexico, arrested a man on Wednesday after he showed up at their headquarters with a pickup truck filled to the brim with cut-down Flock cameras. If it weren't for the sovereign citizen flag on his hitch-mounted post, I'd be wholeheartedly rooting for this guy.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office announced last week that it was canceling its contracts with Flock. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Sheriff John Allen cited privacy concerns regarding the tech company's use of data. He also noted that Flock would take weeks or months to inform him when a camera was destroyed or dismantled. The automated license plate readers couldn't come down fast enough for Jevon Martinez. The 44-year-old hopped into his Ford dually and took matters into his own hands. When Martinez dropped off his harvest of steel and silicon, he was arrested. This brazen vigilante was already facing nine felonies, including larceny, criminal damage to property, and tampering with evidence.