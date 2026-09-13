What Car Do You Wish You Had As A First Car?

A first car is a formative experience in everyone's life whether or not those individuals become car-obsessed people. Some kids dreamed of the perfect first car, saved up for it, and got the one they always wanted. A few young car enthusiasts bought a project car that would be ready to drive when they turned 16. Others were given something from the family garage. Or it came down to, "I need a car and have $900 — what can I buy?" Teenagers are not always given a choice as to what that first car will be, and that can leave one with a sense of longing — a sense of what could have been.

That's why I am asking you this weekend, what car do you wish you had as your first?

It doesn't have to be flashy. It doesn't have to be practical either. But somewhere deep down there's that one car you thought would be the coolest car to own when you were 16 and the fates just wouldn't allow it to happen. Maybe you needed to be a multi-millionaire to own it. Maybe you just needed the stars to align, or more understanding parents. If things were different, what car should have been your first?