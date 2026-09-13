What Car Do You Wish You Had As A First Car?
A first car is a formative experience in everyone's life whether or not those individuals become car-obsessed people. Some kids dreamed of the perfect first car, saved up for it, and got the one they always wanted. A few young car enthusiasts bought a project car that would be ready to drive when they turned 16. Others were given something from the family garage. Or it came down to, "I need a car and have $900 — what can I buy?" Teenagers are not always given a choice as to what that first car will be, and that can leave one with a sense of longing — a sense of what could have been.
That's why I am asking you this weekend, what car do you wish you had as your first?
It doesn't have to be flashy. It doesn't have to be practical either. But somewhere deep down there's that one car you thought would be the coolest car to own when you were 16 and the fates just wouldn't allow it to happen. Maybe you needed to be a multi-millionaire to own it. Maybe you just needed the stars to align, or more understanding parents. If things were different, what car should have been your first?
Chevrolet Tracker
As you know, I have a uh, unique taste in vehicles, likely further reaffirmed by my latest missive on Pontiac Aztek ownership. When it came time to shop for a car at 16, back in the early aughts, the deal was I could get help on the purchase if it was a GM vehicle (my father worked at GM), and it was a car he was comfortable with me driving. The first thing I asked to buy was a Chevrolet Tracker. I loved little trucks and SUVs were growing in the market at the time too. I wanted something that offered adventure, while also just being, adorable.
Alas, it wasn't an option. My father shut down the idea, reasoning his concern for my safety, as the Tracker was a little bitty guy with potential to roll. Instead, my first purchased car, out of necessity, would be a 1996 Chevrolet Lumina. Talk about disappointing.
So Jalops, what car do you wish you would have had as a first car? I will grant bonus points to those who share why, and what the first car ended up being. The dichotomy of dream versus disappointment could very well land you a spot in the upcoming round up of everyone's wishful first car.