These Are The First Cars You Ever Loved

2008 Smart Fortwo.

In May 2008, my dad wrecked his car. My mom said she heard of these things called "smart cars," and that they were supposed to be super cheap to buy and run. The word "smart" had 15-year-old me thinking that these were some wild cars from the future with joysticks for steering and an onboard desktop computer or some such.

We went to Smart Center Lake Bluff, Illinois, and my expectations were subverted. The dealership didn't seem to be much of a dealership at all. Sure, there were cars lined up on the showroom floor, but there was just one guy there, Alan, and he was dressed like he was going to a black tie event rather than trying to sell a car. The dealer's walls, lighting, and canvas press photos were set to give the dealership a bit of an art gallery vibe and I think Smart USA nailed it.

Alan just seemed happy to show us the cars without any pressure. Teenage me was blown away. I didn't know it was possible to fit all of a real car into such a tiny space. I thought the plastic panels were brilliant and that all cars should have totally transparent roofs. I adored the bold colors, the bright interiors, and the emphasis on safety. But then I also liked how both the cars and Smart USA didn't really take themselves too seriously. It was all about having fun and being weird.

I loved those cars so much I ended up memorizing the 2008 brochure that I still have today. I probably wouldn't even be where I am today if it weren't for that day.

TIL: Jalop's iteration of WordPress has a word limit on comments! Anyway, I spent a whole decade on Jalopnik defending Smarts, and then I even had my own little Kinja blog that was about Smarts and transition. I'm not kidding when I say I wouldn't be where I am today without those little cars. I bought my first one in 2012 and now I have six of them in my possession.