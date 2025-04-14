These Are The First Cars You Ever Loved
As car enthusiasts, there's almost certainly one car we remember from our childhood that set the whole thing in motion — one car that made us realize we were going to spend the rest of our lives geeking out over these two-ton hunks of metal that take us from place to place. For me, that car was the C5 Chevy Corvette, but everyone has a different origin story, so that's why I asked the question late last week.
I wanted to know what was the first car you ever loved, and you folks delivered. We've got everything from modern-ish sports cars and tiny compacts to luxury vehicles from the early 1900s and even a few cars from TV shows and movies. What I'm saying is that there's something for everyone on this list.
Anyway, that's enough from me. How about you start scrolling down and checking out what cars were the first ones your fellow Jalops ever loved? I wouldn't be too surprised if a few of you have some in common.
Smart Fortwo
2008 Smart Fortwo.
In May 2008, my dad wrecked his car. My mom said she heard of these things called "smart cars," and that they were supposed to be super cheap to buy and run. The word "smart" had 15-year-old me thinking that these were some wild cars from the future with joysticks for steering and an onboard desktop computer or some such.
We went to Smart Center Lake Bluff, Illinois, and my expectations were subverted. The dealership didn't seem to be much of a dealership at all. Sure, there were cars lined up on the showroom floor, but there was just one guy there, Alan, and he was dressed like he was going to a black tie event rather than trying to sell a car. The dealer's walls, lighting, and canvas press photos were set to give the dealership a bit of an art gallery vibe and I think Smart USA nailed it.
Alan just seemed happy to show us the cars without any pressure. Teenage me was blown away. I didn't know it was possible to fit all of a real car into such a tiny space. I thought the plastic panels were brilliant and that all cars should have totally transparent roofs. I adored the bold colors, the bright interiors, and the emphasis on safety. But then I also liked how both the cars and Smart USA didn't really take themselves too seriously. It was all about having fun and being weird.
I loved those cars so much I ended up memorizing the 2008 brochure that I still have today. I probably wouldn't even be where I am today if it weren't for that day.
TIL: Jalop's iteration of WordPress has a word limit on comments! Anyway, I spent a whole decade on Jalopnik defending Smarts, and then I even had my own little Kinja blog that was about Smarts and transition. I'm not kidding when I say I wouldn't be where I am today without those little cars. I bought my first one in 2012 and now I have six of them in my possession.
Submitted by: THEEEEEE Mercedes Streeter
Speed Racer Mach 5
I'm about the oldest of Gen X. For us who were watching Speed Racer after school every afternoon, it was the Mach 5, of course. Go, Speed Racer, Go!
Submitted by: CSX321
C3 Chevy Corvette
The C3 Corvette. My first real memories as a child are from the mid-80s and I was captivated every time I saw one. This was a time when you could see them everywhere and in every color of the rainbow, including two-tone and brown. I probably had a couple dozen Hot Wheels and Matchbox C3 'vettes from trips to K-Mart with mom. I know the C3 is often looked down upon for having emissions-choked motors and poor build quality, but they will always be my favorite body style in the Corvette lineage.
Submitted by: Luxurious King
Honda CRX Si
I had loved some exotics before that, but those were all unobtanium. The CRX, however, was real, and accessible, and something about it just elevated above most of the usual 80s fare.
Submitted by: buzburbank
Mk.1 Toyota MR2
1985, Toyota MR2 mark 1. Loved the 'mini Ferrari' look, but could not afford it then! So, in 2000, I bought the Boxster lookalike mark 3 to realise a youthful dream, rather than getting the much better, and not much more expensive, Honda S2000.
No regrets (sort of), as it was a decent enough roadster, but think I would have had more with the Honda.
Submitted by: Wai Kong NG
Subaru Impreza WRX
I would go with the Subaru Impreza WRX (90s). I remember I was in school and some kids were skipping classes and sneaking to the library to watch the Portuguese Rally broadcast on TV and I joined them. Watching Colin slicing through the crowds in my home-country left a lasting impression, and I remember thinking: "That's so cool". It was the first time I looked at real-life car and thought: "I really want one". And the best part was that we got drive it on the brilliant Colin McRae Rally videogame. Years later I got to own a 2001 WRX, and to this day, it's the car I regret the most selling.
Submitted by: Tiago
1920s Packard
A 1920s Packard.
My family would go to Western PA once a year to visit family. On the way, there was this place that was half restaurant, half car museum. My dad loved cars and the food was good, so we would stop for lunch there as a tradition.
I have no idea how old I was. Maybe 4 or 5, but I was still young enough that going potty was a huge part of my life. In the museum was this giant old Packard that had a custom coach (like all of them did). I forget the exact arrangement, but one of the rear seats was designed for whatever rich dude ordered the car to do his business in the back while the driver up front (in the rain of course) could keep on driving.
The idea of doing what I needed to do without my dad telling me to hold it because he wanted to keep driving became an obsession for me.
When I got older, I grew to love the style of that old Packard. The toilet was not as interesting as the grill and size and overall coolness. But what drew me to that thing was the potty in the back when I might have still been wearing pull ups.
We visited that car (and others) for several years before I forget if the place closed or my parents got food poisoning there. I have vague but good memories of that little museum and the car with the potty in the back.
Submitted by: hoser68
1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
My mom introduced me to it when I was 8 and I've been in love with it ever since. She loved Vettes and Vipers became my thing. I still get goosebumps every time I see one to this day. It's such an effortlessly cool car! It doesn't care what you think of it or what you want and it exists in spite of practicality or safety in this boring, Camry driving world. Okay, maybe I'm projecting, but in many ways it is my spirit animal. I still can't quite afford one yet even though they really aren't that expensive. I will get one though, it's the one non-negotiable in my life! I WILL have my car!
Submitted by: spooberdoober
GMC Syclone & Typhoon
That GM made a product with such performance in such a unique package just blew me away. That I got to buy one later in life was a dream come true!
Submitted by: KCyclone
SN95 Ford Mustang
I remember as a kid looking through those free used car magazines I would get from the grocery store and dream about it being my first car. I eventually learn more about cars and got into tuners but there is still a part of me that still yearns for a V8 that makes like 220 hp.
Submitted by: Ricky Spanish
1991 Mazda RX-7
My neighbor had a 1991 RX-7. My other neighbor was a district rep for Nissan and had numerous 300Z Turbos come and go from his driveway.
The two had way too much fun on our subdivision streets and then the big house at the end of the road brought home a ZR-1.
Being 11, and 2 years into print subscriptions for Car&Driver, R&T, and Motortrend that were my annual birthday presents from my grandparents, it was an epic street to be on and certainly made me into the car-spotter I am.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
1985 BMW 535i
My first love was my 1985 BMW 535i. I of course loved the M5 variant of the e28, but that was way out of my price range. The e28 had it all — gobs of power and torque, a smooth, sweet inline six, comfortable seating for 4, big trunk, a glorious driver-facing simple dash, 5-speed manual, and (after I got rid of the atrocious TRX tires after taking the car to BMW High Performance Driving School), some big ol' sticky tires on Borbet Type H wheels. Driving across the country in that car was a dream — somewhere around 85mph the car would sit down on its haunches, start breathing, and go vroom! I got from Chicago to Cheyenne WY in daylight in one day, 28mpg. That car started my love affair with older BMWs, driving an e36 convertible now and my son drives a 1992 e34 Touring.
Submitted by: abx535