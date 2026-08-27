I Owned A Pontiac Aztek, And Honestly, I Think The Haters Missed Out

Hi, my name is Lalita Chemello and I'm a proud former Pontiac Aztek owner. This is when you would likely tell me that the first step in recovery is admitting you have a problem, but there's no problem to admit to. I've spent years enduring the slander against the Aztek and I'm here to set the record straight: I am one of few who actually owned an Aztek. This was long before Walter White and "Breaking Bad" made it sorta cool. While the Aztekis still mocked to this day, I consider it one of the best vehicles I have ever owned.

The Pontiac Aztek concept was actually well received. The sport recreation vehicle would be the first-ever crossover to hit the market, combining the best of worlds from the current vehicle market. It sat on the Pontiac Montana's minivan platform, albeit shortened, and wore a sportier, wider stance, like a sports car for "sporty" handling. The combination provided a decent-handling vehicle with room to haul stuff, and easy loading. What was unveiled was a sleek concept featuring a low roofline, perhaps slightly higher than a station wagon, but lower than a van, and a tasteful application of plastic cladding (a 2000s sporty vehicle necessity), including along the upper roofline.

I first encountered the Pontiac Aztek at the 2000 North American International Auto Show. The production vehicle wasn't the sleeker, more stylish off-roading machine Pontiac had promised in its concept. What did transfer over from concept to production was the vehicle's diverse driving capabilities as well as outdoor-minded accessories. I immediately fell in love with the odd-shaped box, declaring I would someday own one.

The roofline was a bit taller, the cargo area more squared off. The lines were more angular and not as soft as the concept. And the cladding was laid on real thick. As the Aztek's on-sale date inched closer, the reviews were mixed. Mostly on its exterior. Car And Driver found its appearance "...rather cartoonish, space-cadet styling," and in an earlier review left it at just being "unique." Forbes' impressions were less forgiving, calling it "a truly unattractive car that might have been the unfortunate offspring of a tryst between a Volkswagen Thing and a Honda CRX." Despite its mixed reception, at least everyone could agree on the success of its interior.