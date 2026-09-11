Owning These Cars Taught Our Audience The Most About Themselves

Earlier this week I asked you to dig back into the annals of your mind to recall which car you've owned that taught you the most about yourself, and I gotta say, this turned out to be one of my favorite questions I've asked. There weren't necessarily a slew of answers, but the ones that were submitted were really thoughtful, vulnerable, and impactful. This is just a selection of a few of my favorites, so I recommend going back and reading the other answers to learn a bit about your fellow Jalops. I may be known to write some snarky, very un-serious takes on a regular basis, but especially as I get older I'm becoming quite sentimental, so thank you all for sharing your personal stories.

I said owning my first car, a 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet, taught me the most about myself, in that when I bought it I thought I was king crap of turd mountain since I bought a sporty European cabriolet as my first car. It humbled me almost immediately by developing what felt like a never-ending saga of problems, until one arose that was simply not worth the trouble of repairing and I ultimately had to junk it. I used what little money I got from that to go towards my next car, a brown 2003 Honda CR-V that served me incredibly well for several years as a reliable, practical commuter.

My Saab and all of its woes taught me that just because someone can afford nice, flashy things doesn't make them any cooler or better than anyone else, and began a journey of humbling and self reflection that continues for me today, now a dozen years later. My propensity for self reflection, self awareness, and self improvement are some of my favorite qualities about myself now, and I have that cursed 9-3 to thank for setting me on this path, and for teaching me that there are lessons in everything in life. OK, sorry for yapping, this is a selection of some of my favorite audience-submitted responses. Share yours in the comments here if you feel so inclined!