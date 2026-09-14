The Ford Fathom Furthers FoMoCo's Fascination With Alliterative Names

Folks with an eye for history — and an ear for alliteration — probably thought "Fathom" was a fine fit for Ford's first truck built on a dedicated EV platform. After all, many of the brand's past vehicles have been brought to you by the letter "F", and at one point, the Ford Motor Co. even tried the alliteration trick with the Mercury division. When the company rolled out its so-called F strategy in the early 2000s — with cars like the Ford Five Hundred — it also premiered rides like the Mercury Montego, the Five Hundred's badge-engineered sibling. Even SUVs followed an alliterative strategy, albeit with Ford names beginning with an "E." Examples include the Ford Explorer, the Expedition, Excursion, and the compact model almost called the Excape.

Well, it turns out that the concept actually has some scientific basis. Studies cited by the Association for Psychological Science say that people remembered more of the text they read when it's alliterative than when it's not. So it's no surprise that other automakers have used alliteration as well, from the Dodge Dart to the Porsche Panamera.

Yet Ford seems most committed to the idea. True, there hasn't been a Ford car with an F designation since the Fusion was cancelled in 2020, but the F-Series counts as an example of "visual alliteration." This is when the first letters of words are the same even if the first sounds of the words are different. With that in mind, Ford has been alliterating its vehicle names since 1905, when Henry himself introduced the Model F.