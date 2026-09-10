That Dastardly Brent Crude Is Charging More Than $100 For A Barrel Of Oil Again

The party is over, my friends. Things were chugging along perfectly smoothly, not a problem in the world or a single cloud in the sky, and then all of the sudden, everything got ruined. According to the Associated Press, that dastardly Brent Crude has jacked up his prices again. Now, he wants more than $100 for a barrel of oil. Ridiculous! Who died and made that man the king of oil prices? Not me, that's for sure. If I ever find that Brent Crude guy, it's on sight.

At the time of writing, a barrel of Brent Crude's oil is trading at about $101, up over the $100 mark for the first time since July. While most Americans don't buy oil by the barrel, they do buy the gas said oil gets made into, and these days, that stuff's pretty expensive, too. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas is currently $4.28 a gallon, with premium fuel averaging $5.17 and diesel at $5.98. We may have seen higher gas prices in the past, but that diesel price is officially an all-time record.

As we reported a few days ago, those high prices have added up since Trump started this war with Iran. Pricier gas and diesel have collectively cost Americans more than $100,000,000,000 since Republicans decided we needed another forever war. Throw in the cost of the war itself, and suddenly, things are looking pretty pricey. Oh, and all those higher transportation costs are also driving up the cost of goods that aren't fuel, raising fears that we'll see even more inflation in the coming months.